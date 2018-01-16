Sports :  A victim of USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar's abuse confronted him in court in horrifying detail

news

Several women accusing former USA Gymnastics team and Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar of abuse spoke in court on Tuesday before his sentencing.

Nassar is expected to be sentenced to 40-125 years in prison on seven sexual assault charges. He has already been sentenced to 60 years in prison over child pornography charges.

Kyle Stephens confronted Nassar in court on Tuesday, describing in horrific detail his abuse and the effect it had on her growing up.

Stephens recalled Nassar digitally penetrating her, masturbating in front of her, and rubbing his genitals on her feet. Stephens said when her parents confronted Nassar about the abuse, Nassar convinced her parents that she was lying.

According to reports from court, during testimonies from Stephen and other victims, Nassar kept his head in his hands, appearing to sob.

Stephens said that she experienced anxiety and eating disorders and occasionally had suicidal thoughts as a result of the abuse.

"You used my body for six years for your own sexual gratification," Stephens said. "That is unforgivable."

Stephens is one of more than 140 women who have accused Nassar of sexual assault and molestation. Notable members of the women's gymnastics team, including McKayla Maroney, Gabby Douglas, Aly Raisman, and Simone Biles, have all said they were sexually assaulted by Nassar.

"Little girls don’t stay little forever," Stephen said to Nassar. "They grow into strong women that return to destroy your world."

Nassar's hearing is expected to last four days with 98 victims expected to speak during the hearing.

Watch some of Stephens' statement below. WARNING: Graphic and disturbing content.