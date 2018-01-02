Sports :  Alabama's Sugar Bowl win earned Nick Saban a $100,000 bonus and the chance to make another $100,000 in the title game

news

Nick Saban secured a $100,000 bonus with Alabama's win over Clemson in the Sugar Bowl.

Saban can make another $100,000 by winning the championship game against Georgia.

Saban has already made $300,000 in bonuses this season as part of the $11 million he'll make this year.



Nick Saban was perhaps the biggest winner of the Sugar Bowl.

According to USA Today's Steve Berkowitz, Alabama's 24-6 win over Clemson in the Sugar Bowl on Sunday earned Saban a $100,000 bonus for making the championship game. According to Berkowitz, he could earn another $100,000 if Alabama wins the championship over Georgia.

Berkowitz reported that Saban has already secured $300,000 in bonuses this season.

Berkowitz reported in May that Saban signed a contract extension worth $65 million over eight years that runs through 2025. The deal was the largest in college sports since USA Today began tracking coaching salaries in 2006.

Overall, Alabama's coaches are very well paid. The New York times reported in May that the entire Alabama coaching staff will make over $17 million in 2017, with Saban's assistants making a combined $6.5 million.