Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Alabama's Sugar Bowl win earned Nick Saban a $100,000 bonus and the chance to make another $100,000 in the title game


Sports Alabama's Sugar Bowl win earned Nick Saban a $100,000 bonus and the chance to make another $100,000 in the title game

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Alabama's Sugar Bowl win over Clemson added to Nick Saban's college football-leading earnings.

nick saban play

nick saban

(Kevin C. Cox/Getty)

  • Nick Saban secured a $100,000 bonus with Alabama's win over Clemson in the Sugar Bowl.
  • Saban can make another $100,000 by winning the championship game against Georgia.
  • Saban has already made $300,000 in bonuses this season as part of the $11 million he'll make this year.


Nick Saban was perhaps the biggest winner of the Sugar Bowl.

According to USA Today's Steve Berkowitz, Alabama's 24-6 win over Clemson in the Sugar Bowl on Sunday earned Saban a $100,000 bonus for making the championship game. According to Berkowitz, he could earn another $100,000 if Alabama wins the championship over Georgia.

Berkowitz reported that Saban has already secured $300,000 in bonuses this season.

Berkowitz reported in May that Saban signed a contract extension worth $65 million over eight years that runs through 2025. The deal was the largest in college sports since USA Today began tracking coaching salaries in 2006.

Overall, Alabama's coaches are very well paid. The New York times reported in May that the entire Alabama coaching staff will make over $17 million in 2017, with Saban's assistants making a combined $6.5 million.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Sports Here are the RICHEST African players in 2017bullet
2 Asamoah Gyan Here is a list of all the businesses owned by the Black...bullet
3 Sports The 25 highest-paid players in NFL historybullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Sports Jon Gruden's return to the Raiders could create a problem for 2 teams preparing for the playoffs
georgia
Sports Georgia wins instant-classic Rose Bowl over Oklahoma with big touchdown run after clutch blocked field goal
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger (L) argues with referee Mike Dean during his side's English Premier League match against West Bromwich Albion at The Hawthorns stadium in West Bromwich, on December 31, 2017
Football Wenger charged by FA over West Brom outburst
Trump tosses rolls of paper towels like basketballs to victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.
Sports The 50 most incredible photos of 2017