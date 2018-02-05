Sports :  Alshon Jeffery made an all-time great Super Bowl catch to give the Eagles the first touchdown of the game

Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Alshon Jeffery skied for a 34-yard touchdown pass from Nick Foles to give the Eagles the lead over the Patriots in the Super bowl.

The Philadelphia Eagles scored their first touchdown of the Super Bowl on a deep pass to Alshon Jeffery that resulted in an all-time great catch.

On just the third play of the Eagles' second drive, tied 3-3 with the New England Patriots, Nick Foles aired it out to Jeffery on a 34-yard pass.

Jeffery skied for the ball, reeling it in despite being draped by the Patriots' Eric Rowe.

Touchdown!

The Eagles' missed the extra point, however, giving them a 9-3 lead over the Patriots.

