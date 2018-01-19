Sports :  Bill Belichick delivered a classic response to Tom Brady's availability amid growing chatter about his hand injury

news

Bill Belichick did not shed light on the extent of Tom Brady's hand injury.

When asked if Brady will be a game-time decision for the New England Patriots' AFC Championship game on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Belichick told reporters, "It's Friday."

With two days to go until the game, Brady's hand injury remains a mystery and a subject drawing more curiosity from the NFL world.



New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick spoke with the media on Friday and he didn't exactly shed more light on Tom Brady's hand injury.

Brady reportedly collided with a teammate on Wednesday, injuring his right hand. Though X-rays were negative, Brady did not practice on Thursday, canceled his last two media sessions, and was seen wearing a glove on his right hand on Thursday.

With the AFC Championship against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday rapidly approaching, the NFL world is naturally curious about Brady's status with the Super Bowl on the line.

Belichick, however, didn't give many answers. Asked if Brady will be a game-time decision on Sunday, Belichick delivered a classic line.

"It's Friday," Belichick said.

He's not lying!

When asked if the Patriots would bring another quarterback in to back up current backup Brian Hoyer, Belichick again did not say much.

"We're going to get ready for Jacksonville, do the best that we can, make the best decisions for the team that we can," Belichick said. "That's what we're going to do."

Brady is scheduled to have press availability on Friday, barring any last-minute changes. It's unclear the extent of Brady's injury and whether the Patriots are just being cautious. But with this much curiosity about his status, Brady's next media availability figures to draw a lot of attention toward his health.