Sports :  Breakout Jets receiver arrested and charged with going 60 miles over speed limit and eluding police, reportedly made sexual threats about police officer's wife

New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson was arrested in South Florida early on Friday morning.

Anderson was reportedly clocked driving 105 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone and later allegedly eluded police. He faces nine charges.

Anderson allegedly made threats to sexually assault the arresting officer's wife.



New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson was arrested early on Friday morning in South Florida and was charged with speeding and eluding police, according to reports.

According to NJ.com, the police report said Anderson was clocked going 105 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone. Anderson then allegedly proceeded to run two red lights and eluded police, reportedly driving all over the road and then resisting arresting without violence.

According to the report, Anderson is facing nine charges in total.

According to the police report, when Anderson was arrested and put in the back of the police car, he made sexual threats to the officer's wife.

"While in the back of my patrol vehicle, Robert stated that when he got out he was going to find my wife, f--- her and nut in her eye," the report said. "He continued to make other verbal threats toward my family. Based on his statements it was clear that he intended to sexually assault my wife. He also began to brag about how much money he has and how all I was doing was trying to 'Ruin his fun.'"

NJ.com notes that the police report made no mention of Anderson perhaps being under the influence of drugs or alcohol and did not make mention of a sobriety test.

Anderson had a breakout season for the Jets in 2017, recording 63 catches over 900 yards and seven touchdowns.

The full police report can be found here >