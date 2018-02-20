Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Canadian duo blow away sports world with mesmerizing final skate to become the most decorated ice dance team in Olympic history


Sports Canadian duo blow away sports world with mesmerizing final skate to become the most decorated ice dance team in Olympic history

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir blew away the Olympic world with an incredible final routine to win the gold medal.

virtue moir play

virtue moir

(Maddie Meyer/Getty)

  • Canadian ice dancing duo Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir took home gold at the Winter Olympics on Tuesday in Pyeongchang.
  • The duo put together nearly a flawless routine that had the sports world in awe.
  • Virtue and Moir are now the most decorated ice dancing team in Olympic history.


Canadian ice dance team Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir dazzled the sports world on Tuesday in Pyeongchang at the Winter Olympics.

Skating in the long program with a medal on the line, the duo took the ice for the last time and ripped off one of the best routines of their lives.

Before them, French duo Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron rebounded from a wardrobe malfunction to take the lead in the long program with a 205.28, the highest score ever in free dance, according to NBC.

Needing to beat their own personal best by 3.28 points to pass Papadakis and Cizeron, Virtue and Moir delivered, scoring a 206.07 to take home the gold. Virtue and Moir took the ice and blew everyone away with the passion and chemistry that's become fodder for gossip. They once had a routine so provocative that they had to tone it down. They claim they have never dated, but their chemistry on the ice is undeniable.

The sports world showed their appreciation.

Virtue and Moir are now the most decorated ice dancing team, according to NBC, with five total medals, including three golds, across three Olympics.

The pair's futures are unclear. Virtue is 28 while Moir is 30; many think it could be their last Olympics. If it is, they went out on top.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Chinedu Udoji Kano Pillars defender dies in car crashbullet
2 Sports This is the full schedule for the 2018 Winter Olympics in...bullet
3 Sports Here are the RICHEST African players in 2017bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Yuenyong Opakul, lead singer of legendary Thai rock band Carabao and owner of Carabao energy drink
Football Carabao: Thai rocker turned drinks mogul energising English football
null
Sports Images show just how much the Olympic bobsled event has changed over the years
null
Sports Lindsey Vonn intentionally slowed down during her downhill training run because she didn't want her opponents to know how fast she was going
Anna Fernstaedt, a skeleton racer from Germany, jumps for joy on her apartment bed at the Olympic village in Pyeongchang.
Sports Churros, pranks, and hallway bobsleds: Here's what Winter Olympic athletes get up to when they're not competing