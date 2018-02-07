Sports :  Check out the village the athletes will call home at the 2018 Winter Olympics

news
The athlete's village for the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, is completed and athletes are set to move in.
With the Olympics starting on Thursday, the village will serve as the athletes' home for the next two-plus week.s
The apartments are clean, basic, and best of all, appear functional and not in a state of disrepair, as Rio experienced early on in 2016. The village also has rec centers where athletes of different nations can gather and hang out.
Check out the photos below:
The village consists of eight 15-story buildings. There is also a smaller village in a nearby town.
The village has a dining facility, laundry facility, general store, bank, post office, and rec center for athletes.
The celebratory opening ceremony was attended by several high-ranking organizers.
(Chung Sung-Jun/Getty)
The 2018 Winter Olympics mascot Soohorang is there to greet newcomers.
The rooms are simple and not all that different from college dorm rooms, but nonetheless effective for a three-week stay.
Most of the rooms appear to have balconies.
The comforters have the Pyeongchang 2018 logo and symbols of the sports stitched into them.
The bathrooms are simple and modern-looking, but hey, at least they're not leaking!
The kitchen is also modern-looking and spacious.
An expanded look at the kitchen and dining/living area. Doesn't look Pyeongchang spent too much on dining chairs...
There's a gym for athletes to stay tuned up for their events.
The cafeteria is a classic-looking mess hall.
Athletes can go play games like foosball and air hockey.
Or video games!
