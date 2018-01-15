Sports :  'Damn, that s--- felt good!': The hero of the Vikings-Saints game was in disbelief after his game-winning, miracle touchdown

Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Stefon Diggs could not process his game-winning touchdown to push the Vikings over the Saints.

(Jamie Squire/Getty)

  • Stefon Diggs helped the Minnesota Vikings pull off a miraculous win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday with the game-winning catch and run for a touchdown.
  • Afterward, Diggs was in disbelief, saying he wasn't sure what happened and that, "Damn, that s--- felt good."


The Minnesota Vikings pulled off a miracle win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday after wide receiver Stefon Diggs hauled in a huge sideline catch and took it to the end zone as time expired.

While all of the Vikings seemed to be stunned by the incredible play that saved them from what looked like a certain loss, Diggs summed up his game-saving play pretty well after the game.

In a postgame interview, Diggs said on air: "I still don't know what just happened. I really don't."

After thanking God, Diggs then said, "Damn, that s---- felt good!"

Understandable. Diggs got to soak in his heroics in front of thousands of screaming fans as his teammates mobbed him.

Here's the game-winning catch and score:

The Vikings will now take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship.

