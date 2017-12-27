Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Deion Sanders did not deny a report that he is in talks to return to Florida State as an assistant coach


Sports Deion Sanders did not deny a report that he is in talks to return to Florida State as an assistant coach

  • Published:

Mulitple reports have said Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is in talks to return to Florida State as an assistant coach.

Deion Sanders play

Deion Sanders

(ESPN)

  • Mulitple reports have said Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is in talks to return to Florida State as an assistant coach.
  • Sanders was asked about the reports during the Independence Bowl and danced around the question.
  • Sanders was complimentary of new head coach Willie Taggart.


Deion Sanders danced around a question when asked about reports that he is in talks to return to Florida State as an assistant coach.

"You never know," Sanders told ESPN. "I've been known to make big plays with these colors on. That's all I am going to say."

Both ESPN and Noles247 reported that Sanders was in talks with Florida State about joining new head coach Willie Taggart's staff.

According to Noles247, Taggart and Sanders have "mutual interest." ESPN reported that Sanders was in "early discussions" about beomcing a coach at FSU.

Sanders was a 2-time consensus All-American as a defensive back at Florida State and finished eighth in the 1988 Heisman Trophy voting. Sanders was also a college roommate of Florida State's current interim head coach, Odell Haggins.

Sanders was highly complimentary of Taggart, noting he has Taggart's back even when he was not asked about the coach.

"Coach Taggart is awesome," Sanders said. "I'm there, behind him, 100% of the way, and I am happy to be back."

Taggart was recently hired by Florida State to be their head coach after Jimbo Fisher abruptly left for Texas A&M. Taggart was previously the head coach at Oregon.

You can see Sanders' comments here:

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Sports Here are the RICHEST African players in 2017bullet
2 Lavish Lifestyle Emmanuel Adebayor grabs £56,900-worth Range Rover as...bullet
3 Sports Ex-NBA player who made $60 million explains what really...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Sports Suns' crazy winning alley-oop was legal because of a little-known NBA rule that their coach had kept secret for 15 years
Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola gestures on the touchline during their match against Newcastle United in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on December 27, 2017
Football Guardiola refuses to start fresh Mourinho war of words
null
Sports NFL POWER RANKINGS: Where all 32 teams stand going into Week 17
Harry Kane beat Alan Shearer’s 36 goal record for the most Premier League goals scored in a calendar year, after scoring during Tottenham’s game against Southampton on December 26, 2017
Football Record breaker Kane fuelled by doubters