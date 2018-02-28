Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Dwyane Wade nailed the game-winning shot for the Miami Heat while honoring one of the victims of the Parkland shooting


Sports Dwyane Wade nailed the game-winning shot for the Miami Heat while honoring one of the victims of the Parkland shooting

  • Published:

Dwyane Wade rose to the occasion for the Miami Heat on an emotional night.

Dwyane Wade play

Dwyane Wade

(Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

  • Dwyane Wade played hero on Tuesday night, scoring 15 of the Miami Heat's final 17 points, including the game-winning shot with just seconds left in the game.
  • It was an emotional game for Wade, who was paying tribute to Joaquin Oliver, a victim of the Parkland shooting who was buried in Wade's jersey.
  • Wade was emotional when speaking about Oliver after the game, and has dedicated his performance the rest of the season to him.


Dwyane Wade showed that he still had a superstar gear in him on Tuesday night, taking over for the Miami Heat in the final minutes of a hard-fought and emotional game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Scoring 15 of the Heat's final 17 points in the game, Wade looked like a former version of himself for the night — taking charge of the Heat and almost single-handedly carrying them across the finish line to victory.

His biggest plays came in the final seconds of the game. After drilling three free throws to tie the game at 100-100 with just 24 seconds left, Wade made the slightly surprising move of intentionally fouling Ben Simmons, sending him to the line. Simmons is only a 56% free throw shooter, but fouling so late in a tie game is still rarely used strategy.

It worked out for the Heat. Simmons missed one of his free throws, and on his final possession of the game, Wade hit a jumper to put the Heat up 102-101. After J.J. Redick missed a final shot for the Sixers, the Heat secured the win.

It wasn't just any other win for the Heat superstar.

Wade was playing in honor of Joaquin Oliver, one of the victims of the Parkland shooting that took the lives of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Oliver was a a big fan of Wade's, and was buried in his jersey. Wade dedicated the rest of his season to his memory, and had written his name on his shoes before the game on Tuesday night.

After the game, Wade was emotional while speaking about Oliver.

"You really can't put that in words. You hurt for the family," Wade said. "If you ever get the opportunity to speak to them, you just try to hope the time where he was alive that you were able to bring some type of joy to his life and something memorable. A story that his family and you guys can talk about."

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Sports Here are the RICHEST African players in 2017bullet
2 Sports The 20 richest football clubs in the worldbullet
3 Sports Rafa Nadal's uncle says Roger Federer is a better tennis...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Neymar is helped to his feet by Adrien Rabiot during PSG's win over Marseille on Sunday, in which he suffered a twisted ankle and a hairline metatarsal fracture
Football Neymar goes under the knife, misses Real clash
Neymar's injury could leave the Paris Saint-Germain superstar off the field for the rest of the European season
Football Injured Neymar thanks fans for support ahead of surgery
Let's talk: Juventus midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah jokes with goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon on Wednesday
Football Juventus face AC Milan for fourth Italian Cup title in row
Force four: Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann scored all his team's goals in the 4-0 win over Leganes
Football Griezmann sets sights on Barca after Leganes quadruple