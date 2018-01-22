Sports :  Eagles players and fans mocked the Vikings' 'Skol' chant during NFC Championship game blowout

Home > Business Insider > Sports >

(Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

  • The Philadelphia Eagles cruised to an easy win in the NFC Championship game over the Minnesota Vikings when players and fans mocked the Vikings' "Skol" chant.
  • According to Fox, the fans replaced "Skol" with "Foles," in honor of Nick Foles.


The Philadelphia Eagles cruised to an easy win in the NFC Championship game and both fans and players took the opportunity to openly mock their Minnesota Vikings opponents.

The Eagles scored a touchdown early in the fourth quarter to push their lead to a resounding 38-7. Just prior to the ensuing kickoff, the Eagles players and their fans mocked the Vikings' own "Skol" chant, which includes a slow clap above their heads in unison.

According to the Fox broadcast, the fans replaced "Skol" with "Foles," in honor of their now-starting quarterback Nick Foles.

Here are the players, via Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com.

And here are the fans, as seen on the Fox broadcast.

