Sports :  EAGLES WIN THE SUPER BOWL! Here are the big plays and moments everybody will be talking about

Super Bowl LII was another one for the ages, as the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles traded blows throughout the night. But in the end, there was no miracle for Tom Brady and the Patriots as the Eagles won their first Super Bowl.

In a game that featured nine touchdowns, five field goals, and just one punt, the Patriots took the lead for the first time with just under ten minutes to play as Brady and Rob Gronkowski came alive in the second half.

But after the Patriots scored touchdowns on their first three possessions of the second half, the Eagles took the lead back and then forced a fumble on Brady with just over two minutes to play.

The Patriots did get the ball back, but Brady's last-second Hail Mary fell incomplete and the Eagles are the champs.

Below, we tracked the top plays and the biggest scenes. These are the moments everybody will be talking about on Monday.

Brady showed up to the Super Bowl with his game face on.

On the field, Brady was fired up as usual.

The celebrities came out for the game, including Chelsea Clinton and Sean "Diddy" Combs, who was dressed appropriately for the weather outside.

A-Rod, J-Lo, and Mike Trout were also at the game.

Prior to the game, players on both teams seemed loose.

Pink fought off the flu and delivered a beautiful rendition of the anthem.

And we're off!

The Eagles looked good on the opening drive and eventually got the ball down to the 2-yard line. But a false start on second down helped stall the drive and they had to settle for a field goal and a 3-0 lead.

Karl-Anthony Towns was on the field working as a cameraman.

The Patriots also got inside the 10-yard line on their opening drive. But a pass to Rob Gronkowski on third down was broken up and the Pats had to settle for a field goal also. Amazingly, those three points are the first ever scored by a Tom Brady team in the first quarter of a Super Bowl.

And the Eagles answered right back with a 34-yard touchdown pass to Alshon Jeffery who made an incredible catch. Unfortunately for the Eagles, they missed the extra point and the score is 9-3.

Of course, the catch was reviewed, and Cris Collinsworth had a great line, saying in a defeated voice, "Can any of us survive the ground."

On the Patriots' next drive, the Eagles made an unusual stop on third down. The Pats then fumbled the snap on the field goal attempt and hit the upright. The score remained 9-3.

Brandin Cooks appeared to be knocked out cold when he took an ugly helmet-to-helmet hit after catching a long pass. He did not return to the game.

The Patriots tried a trick play with a pass going to Brady, but he dropped it!

Former Pats running back LeGarrette Blount then made it 15-3 with a 21-yard TD run. The Eagles went for two and couldn't convert.

The Pats caught a break late in the first half when a long pass to Alshon Jeffery was tipped up in the air and intercepted by Duron Harmon.

James White then took advantage of a defensive holding call on third down that kept their drive alive. He scored on a run from the 26-yard line, breaking some tackles along the way. The Pats then missed the extra point to keep the game 15-12.

After the Patriots failed on a pass to Tom Brady, the Eagles countered with their own trick play on fourth down with a minute to go in the first half. Foles moved out of the shotgun and when the pass came his way, he didn't drop it. That made it 22-12 at the half.

Justin Timberlake's halftime show did not have any wardrobe malfunctions, but it did have a Super Bowl selfie.

The Patriots opened the second half by getting Gronk more involved. He caught three passes on the drive, including a touchdown to make it a 22-19 game.

Corey Clement extended the Eagles lead to 29-19 with a catch in the back of the end zone. However, there was controversy as the TD stood on review despite it appearing that he juggled the ball and then stepped out.

The Pats quickly responded with Brady hitting Chris Hogan for a touchdown and it was back to a 3-point game.

More celebs.

Another great Super Bowl moment for Eli Manning and he's not even playing this year.

With just over nine minutes to go, the Patriots took the lead for the first time as Brady hit Gronk. That also gave Brady 457 yards passing. He is the only QB in Super Bowl history to have more than 415 yards passing and he has done it twice. He finished with 505 yards, a Super Bowl record.

With 5.5 minutes to go, the Eagles went for it on fourth down and picked up the first down.

The catch rule reared its ugly head again as Zach Ertz put the Eagles up with a touchdown catch with under three minutes to play. However, he lost the ball as he dove for the endzone. The play was reviewed and the touchdown was upheld as it was determined he had taken enough steps before the dive to become a runner.

The Eagles picked a good time for their first turnover of the game when Brady fumbled with just over two minutes to play. They were able to turn that into a field goal and a 41-33 lead with just over a minute to go.

The Patriots got the ball back, down eight points. But there was no miracle this time as Brady's last-second Hail Mary came up empty and the Philadelphia Eagles as Super Bowl champs!

Nick Foles was named MVP and shared a special moment with his daughter.