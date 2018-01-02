Sports :  Georgia wins instant-classic Rose Bowl over Oklahoma with big touchdown run after clutch blocked field goal

Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Georgia sealed a win over Oklahoma in the Rose Bowl with two of their greatest strengths — blocking field goals and running the ball.

  • Georgia beat Oklahoma, 54-48, on Sunday in a wild, double-overtime Rose Bowl.
  • In the second overtime, Georgia linebacker Lorenzo Carter made an incredible play to block Oklahoma's go-ahead field goal attempt.
  • One play later, Georgia running back Sony Michel broke free for the game-winning touchdown run.


Georgia defeated Oklahoma, 54-48, in the Rose Bowl on Sunday in a wild, double-overtime game that became an instant-classic.

The entire game was a back-and-forth affair, with both teams showing off their explosive offenses and scoring on big plays.

After Oklahoma hit a field goal to tie the game at 48-48 to force a second overtime, Heisman Trophy-winner Baker Mayfield and co. went down the field on the first possession in the second overtime, but could not get into the end zone.

Oklahoma kicker Austin Seibert attempted the go-ahead 33-yard field goal, but Georgia linebacker Lorenzo Carter reached out and blocked the field goal with an incredible effort play.

Only needing a field goal to secure the win, Georgia turned the ball over to their high-powered run game and it took only one play before running back Sony Michel took off for the end zone.

The finish was appropriate for Georgia. Their powerful run game had generated several big plays as Michel and backfield partner Nick Chubb combined for five touchdowns. And as ESPN mentioned during the broadcast, Georgia had blocked several field goals during the season.

According to ESPN, Georgia's 17-point comeback, as they trailed by multiple scores in the first half, was the largest in Rose Bowl history. Fitting for the first Rose Bowl game to ever go to overtime as well.

Georgia now returns to Atlanta for a shot at the championship.

