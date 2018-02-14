Sports :  Golfer Bill Haas released from hospital after being involved in a fatal car crash

news

Golfer Bill Haas was involved in a fatal car crash on Tuesday evening in Pacific Palisades, California, but has been released from the hospital, reports the Golf Channel.

"Bill was very fortunate," Haas' father, Jay Haas, told Golf Channel.

Jay Haas also told Golf Channel reporter Todd Lewis that his son suffered no broken bones and is expected to make a full recovery.

Haas was riding in a Ferrari with 71-year-old Mark Gibello, a friend of Haas' swing coach Billy Harmon who was hosting Haas and his family for the Genesis Open. Gibello was pronounced dead on the scene.

Haas has withdrawn from the Genesis Open and headed home to South Carolina to recover, according to a joint statement from the PGA Tour and Haas' management company.

The statement also read, "While Bill escaped serious injuries and has been released from the hospital, he is understandably shaken up and – more importantly – his deepest condolences go out to the host family during this tragic and difficult time."

An unidentified 50-year-old woman was also involved in the crash and taken to the hospital with Haas. Actor Luke Wilson was also reportedly involved in the accident, but was not injured.