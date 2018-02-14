Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Golfer Bill Haas released from hospital after being involved in a fatal car crash


Sports Golfer Bill Haas released from hospital after being involved in a fatal car crash

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Golfer Bill Haas has been released from the hospital after he was recently involved in a car crash which took the life of his driver.

Bill Haas Golf play

Bill Haas Golf

(Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

  • Golfer Bill Haas has been released from the hospital having escaped major injuries after a car crash
  • Haas' driver, a friend of his swing coach, was killed in the crash
  • Haas has withdrawn from an upcoming tournament to recover


Golfer Bill Haas was involved in a fatal car crash on Tuesday evening in Pacific Palisades, California, but has been released from the hospital, reports the Golf Channel.

"Bill was very fortunate," Haas' father, Jay Haas, told Golf Channel.

Jay Haas also told Golf Channel reporter Todd Lewis that his son suffered no broken bones and is expected to make a full recovery.

Haas was riding in a Ferrari with 71-year-old Mark Gibello, a friend of Haas' swing coach Billy Harmon who was hosting Haas and his family for the Genesis Open. Gibello was pronounced dead on the scene.

Haas has withdrawn from the Genesis Open and headed home to South Carolina to recover, according to a joint statement from the PGA Tour and Haas' management company.

The statement also read, "While Bill escaped serious injuries and has been released from the hospital, he is understandably shaken up and – more importantly – his deepest condolences go out to the host family during this tragic and difficult time."

An unidentified 50-year-old woman was also involved in the crash and taken to the hospital with Haas. Actor Luke Wilson was also reportedly involved in the accident, but was not injured.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Sports Here are the RICHEST African players in 2017bullet
2 Sports The 20 richest football clubs in the worldbullet
3 The Long Read Grand Ma Minka's boy: The story of Akwasi Frimpongbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 14: Gold medalist Shaun White of the United States reacts during the medal ceremony for the Snowboard Men's Halfpipe Final on day five of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics at Medal Plaza on February 14, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea.
Strategy Shaun White is hated by the snowboarding community — and it's an elite-athlete phenomenon shared by Kobe Bryant, Tom Brady, and Michael Jordan
lebron james
Sports The Cavs GM reportedly had an honest sit-down with LeBron James before blowing up the roster during the frenzied trade deadline
pyeongchang_slalom
Sports Video shows how bad the conditions were on the Winter Olympics slalom course after the event was postponed a second time due to weather
mikaela shriffrin
Tech The 22-year-old lauded as the world's best slalom skier shares the 3,000-calorie, pasta-heavy diet she eats every day for the Olympics