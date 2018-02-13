Sports :  Here are all of the events happening on Day 6 of the Olympics

news

2,952 athletes are participating at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.

You can watch a number of events throughout each day.

Here is the full schedule for Day 6 of the Winter Olympic games.

The 2018 Winter Olympics are now well underway in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

American audiences can watch all of the action on NBC Sports as the broadcaster will stream every event live — and free — for its viewers. British audiences are able to watch on BBC and Eurosport.

Here are the events that will take place on Wednesday, February 14 in the 2018 Winter Olympics in chronological order:

Curling — 9.05 a.m. (KST) / 0.05 a.m. (GMT) / 7.05 p.m. (Tuesday ET)

Four men's round robin matches take place in the first session at the Gangneung Curling Centre in Gangwon, South Korea. Matches include:

Denmark vs Sweden Canada vs Italy South Korea vs USA Switzerland vs Great Britain

Figure skating — 10.00 a.m. (KST) / 1.00 a.m. (GMT) / 8.00 p.m. (Tuesday ET)

The pairs skating short program takes place at the Gangneung Ice Arena.

Alpine skiing — 10.15 a.m. (KST) / 1.15 a.m. (GMT) / 8.15 p.m. (ET)

The first run of the women's slalom gets underway at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre in Pyeongchang.

Snowboard — 10.30 a.m. (KST) / 1.30 a.m. (GMT) / 8.30 p.m. (Tuesday ET)

The first, second, and third run of the men's halfpipe snowboard sessions take place at the Phoenix Park. The final run is a gold medal event which will take place at approximately 11.30 a.m. (KST) / 2.30 a.m. (GMT) / and 9.30 p.m. (Tuesday ET).

Luge — 11.00 a.m. (KST) / 2.00 a.m. (GMT) / 9.00 p.m. (Tuesday ET)

A men's training session for the team relay is scheduled at the Olympic Sliding Centre in Gangwon-do.

Ice hockey — 12.10 p.m. (KST) / 3.10 a.m. (GMT) / 10.10 p.m. (Tuesday ET)

A women's preliminary round group match gets underway at the Kwandong Hockey Centre in Gangwon-do.

Match: Sweden vs Switzerland.

Skeleton — 12.50 p.m. (KST) / 3.50 a.m. (GMT) / 10.50 p.m. (Tuesday ET)

Women's official training sessions are scheduled on Wednesday at the Olympic Sliding Centre.

Alpine skiing — 1.45 p.m. (KST) / 4.45 a.m. (GMT) / 11.45 p.m. (Tuesday ET)

The second run of the women's slalom gets underway at the Yongpyong Alpine Centre in Pyeongchang. This is a medal event.

Nordic combined — 1.45 p.m. (KST) / 4.45 a.m. (GMT) / 11.45 p.m. (Tuesday ET)

A ski jumping trial round for the individual gundersen Nordic combined 10km is scheduled for Wednesday at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre in Pyeongchang.

Curling — 2.05 p.m. (KST) / 5.05 a.m. (GMT) / 0.05 a.m. (ET)

Four women's round robin matches take place in the afternoon session at the Gangneung Curling Centre in Gangwon, South Korea. Matches include:

Japan vs USA Olympic Athletes from Russia vs Great Britain Denmark vs Sweden Switzerland vs China

Nordic combined — 3.00 p.m. (KST) / 6.00 a.m. (GMT) / 1.00 a.m. (ET)

A ski jumping competition round for the individual gundersen Nordic combined 10km is scheduled for Wednesday at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre in Pyeongchang.

Skeleton — 3.05 p.m. (KST) / 6.05 a.m. (GMT) / 1.05 a.m. (ET)

Men's official training sessions are scheduled on Wednesday at the Olympic Sliding Centre.

Ice hockey — 4.40 p.m. (KST) / 7.40 a.m. (GMT) / 2.40 a.m. (ET)

A women's preliminary round group match gets underway at the Kwandong Hockey Centre in Gangwon-do.

Match: Unified Korea vs Japan.

Nordic combined — 5.45 p.m. (KST) / 8.45 a.m. (GMT) / 3.45 a.m. (ET)

A gold medal event for the cross country event in the individual gundersen Nordic combined 10km is scheduled for Wednesday at the Alpensia Cross Country Centre in Pyeongchang.

Speed skating — 7.00 p.m. (KST) / 10.00 a.m. (GMT) / 5.00 a.m. (ET)

A gold medal event in the women's 1,000 metre speed skating event will get underway at the Gangneung Oval.

Ski jumping — 8.00 p.m. (KST) / 11.00 a.m. (GMT) / 6.00 a.m. (ET)

Athletes can participate in an official training session on jump 1 at the Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre. This will be followed by a training session on jump 2 and a training session on jump 3.

Biathlon — 8.05 p.m. (KST) / 11.05 a.m. (GMT) / 6.05 a.m. (ET)

A gold medal event in the women's 15km individual biathlon is scheduled at the Alpensia Biathlon Centre in Pyeongchang.

Curling — 8.05 p.m. (KST) / 11.05 a.m. (GMT) / 6.05 a.m. (ET)

Four men's round robin matches take place in an evening session at the Gangneung Curling Centre in Gangwon, South Korea. Matches include:

Canada vs Great Britain South Korea vs Sweden Switzerland vs Italy Norway vs Japan

Luge — 8.20 p.m. (KST) / 11.20 a.m. (GMT) / 6.20 a.m. (ET)

The first doubles run is scheduled at the Olympic Sliding Centre in Gangwon-do. It will be followed by the gold medal doubles run.

Ice hockey— 9.10 p.m. (KST) / 12.10 p.m. (GMT) / 7.10 a.m. (ET)

Two men's preliminary round group matches get underway at the Kwandong Hockey Centre in Gangwon-do. Matches include: