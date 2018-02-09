Sports :  Here are the gold-medal favorites for every single event at the Winter Olympics

news

The Winter Olympics are here!

Every four years, sports fans get to see the best in the world slide, skate, and ski their way to Olympic gold.

Below, we've listed the gold-medal favorites for every event at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang South Korea — from downhill and cross-country skiing to skeleton and curling, and everything in between.

When watching the games over the next two weeks, these are the athletes to pay close attention to.

Here are the athletes expected to win gold in Pyeongchang this year.

Alpine skiing (men)

Downhill: Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway), 5-2

Super-G: Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway), 5-2

Giant slalom: Marcel Hirscher (Austria), 4-9

Slalom: Marcel Hirscher (Austria), 4-7

Combined: Alexis Pinturault (France), 2-1

Alpine skiing (women)

Downhill: Lindsey Vonn (USA), 5-6

Super-G: Lindsey Vonn (USA), 11-10

Giant slalom: Mikaela Shiffrin (USA), 2-1

Slalom: Mikaela Shiffrin (USA), 1-4

Combined: Mikaela Shiffrin (USA), 6-5

Alpine skiing (mixed)

Mixed team: Switzerland, 9-4

Biathlon (men)

Individual: Martin Fourcade (France), 5-4

Sprint: Johannes Thingnes Boe (Norway), 11-10

Pursuit: Johannes Thingnes Boe (Norway), 13-10

Mass start: Martin Fourcade (France), 5-4

Relay: Norway, 4-7

Biathlon (women)

Individual: Laura Dahlmeier (Germany), 7-4

Sprint: Laura Dahlmeier (Germany), 7-2

Pursuit: Laura Dahlmeier (Germany), 9-4

Mass start: Laura Dahlmeier (Germany), 9-4

Relay: Germany, 1-2

Biathlon (mixed)

Mixed relay: Norway, 2-1

Bobsled

Two-man: Justin Kripps (Canada), 9-4

Four-man: Johannes Lochner (Germany), 5-4

Two-woman: Kaillie Humphries (Canada), 2-1

Cross-country skiing (men)

15-kilometer freestyle: Dario Cologna (Switzerland), 2-1

30-kilometer skiathlon: Johannes Hosflot Klaebo (Norway), even

50-kilometer classical: Johannes Hosflot Klaebo (Norway), 3-1

4x10-kilometer relay: Norway, 4-11

Sprint classical: Johannes Hosflot Klaebo (Norway), 1-5

Team sprint freestyle: Norway, 4-11

Cross-country skiing (women)

10-kilometer freestyle: Charlotte Kalla (Sweden), even

15-kilometer skiathlon: Marit Bjorgen (Norway), 5-6

30-kilometer classical: Marit Bjorgen (Norway), 5-8

4x5-kilometer relay: Norway, 6-1

Sprint classical: Stina Nilsson (Sweden), even

Team sprint freestyle: Norway, 11-10

Curling

Men's tournament: Canada, 5-8

Women's tournament: Canada, 2-3

Mixed doubles: Canada, even

Figure skating

Men's singles: Yuzuru Hanyu (Japan), 2-1

Women's singles: Evgenia Medvedeva (Russia), 11-10

Pair skating: Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot (Germany), 11-10

Ice dancing: Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron (France), 10-11

Team: Norway, 3-2

Freestyle skiing (men)

Aerials: Anton Kushnir (Belarus), 11-4

Halfpipe: David Wise (USA), 11-4

Moguls: Mikael Kingsbury (Canada), 4-11

Slopestyle: Oystein Braaten (Norway), 13-4

Ski cross: Marc Bischofberger (Switzerland), 15-4

Freestyle skiing (women)

Aerials: Xu Mengtao (China), 11-10

Halfpipe: Cassie Sharpe (Canada), 3-1

Moguls: Jaelin Kauf (USA), 9-4

Slopestyle: Johanne Killi (Norway), 3-1

Ski cross: Sandra Naeslund (Sweden), 5-8

Hockey

Men's tournament: Olympic athletes from Russia, 5-4

Women's tournament: USA, 4-5

Luge

Men's singles: Felix Loch (Germany), 2-5

Women's singles: Natalie Geisenberger (Germany), 1-4

Doubles: Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken (Germany), 1-20

Team relay: Germany, 1-16

Nordic combined

Individual large hill/10 km: Akito Watabe (Japan), 7-4

Individual normal hill/10 km: Akito Watabe (Japan), 7-4

Team large hill/4x5 km: Norway, 5-6

Short-track speed skating (men)

500 meters: Wu Dajing (China), 5-4

1000 meters: Hwang Dae-heon (South Korea), 3-1

1500 meters: Hwang Dae-heon (South Korea), 2-1

5000-meter relay: South Korea, 2-1

Short-track speed skating (women)

500 meters: Choi Min-jeong (South Korea), 2-1

1000 meters: Choi Min-jeong (South Korea), 10-13

1500 meters: Choi Min-jeong (South Korea), 5-8

3000-meter relay: South Korea, 10-11

Skeleton

Men's: Yun Sung-bin (South Korea), 4-13

Women's: Jacqueline Loelling (Germany), 5-6

Ski jumping

Normal hill individual: Kamil Stoch (Poland), 8-5

Large hill individual: Kamil Stoch (Poland), 3-2

Large hill team: Norway, 11-10

Women's: Maren Lundby (Norway), 1-2

Snowboarding (men)

Parallel giant slalom: Nevin Galmarini (Switzerland), 4-1

Halfpipe: Shaun White (USA), 3-2

Big air: Mark McMorris (Canada), 4-1

Slopestyle: Marcus Kleveland (Norway), 4-1

Snowboardcross: Pierre Vaultier (France), 5-2

Snowboarding (women)

Parallel giant slalom: Ester Ledecka (Czech Republic), 2-3

Halfpipe: Chloe Kim (USA), 5-2

Big air: Anna Gasser (Austria), 3-1

Slopestyle: Julia Marino (USA), 3-1

Snowboardcross: Eva Samkova (Czech Republic), 2-1

Speed skating (men)

500 meters: Ronald Mulder (Netherlands), 7-2

1000 meters: Kjeld Nuis (Netherlands), even

1500 meters: Kjeld Nuis (Netherlands), even

5000 meters: Sven Kramer (Netherlands), 1-4

10,000 meters: Sven Kramer (Netherlands), 1-3

Mass start: Lee Seung-hoon (South Korea), even

Team pursuit: Netherlands, 2-3

Speed skating (women)

500 meters: Nao Kodaira (Japan), 1-5

1000 meters: Nao Kodaira (Japan), 5-8

1500 meters: Miho Takagi (Japan), 4-5

3000 meters: Ireen Wust (Netherlands), 2-1

5000 meters: Martina Sablikova (Czech Republic), 6-5

Mass start: Kim Bo-reum (South Korea), 2-1

Team pursuit: Japan, 1-5

Now take a deep dive into the Winter Olympics and learn about an Olympian from every country taking part in the games: