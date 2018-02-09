Sports :  Here are the gold-medal favorites for every single event at the Winter Olympics

These are the individuals and teams favored to win at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
The Winter Olympics are here!
Every four years, sports fans get to see the best in the world slide, skate, and ski their way to Olympic gold.
Below, we've listed the gold-medal favorites for every event at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang South Korea — from downhill and cross-country skiing to skeleton and curling, and everything in between.
When watching the games over the next two weeks, these are the athletes to pay close attention to.
Here are the athletes expected to win gold in Pyeongchang this year.
Downhill: Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway), 5-2
Super-G: Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway), 5-2
Giant slalom: Marcel Hirscher (Austria), 4-9
Slalom: Marcel Hirscher (Austria), 4-7
Combined: Alexis Pinturault (France), 2-1
Downhill: Lindsey Vonn (USA), 5-6
Super-G: Lindsey Vonn (USA), 11-10
Giant slalom: Mikaela Shiffrin (USA), 2-1
Slalom: Mikaela Shiffrin (USA), 1-4
Combined: Mikaela Shiffrin (USA), 6-5
Mixed team: Switzerland, 9-4
Individual: Martin Fourcade (France), 5-4
Sprint: Johannes Thingnes Boe (Norway), 11-10
Pursuit: Johannes Thingnes Boe (Norway), 13-10
Mass start: Martin Fourcade (France), 5-4
Relay: Norway, 4-7
Individual: Laura Dahlmeier (Germany), 7-4
Sprint: Laura Dahlmeier (Germany), 7-2
Pursuit: Laura Dahlmeier (Germany), 9-4
Mass start: Laura Dahlmeier (Germany), 9-4
Relay: Germany, 1-2
Mixed relay: Norway, 2-1
Two-man: Justin Kripps (Canada), 9-4
Four-man: Johannes Lochner (Germany), 5-4
Two-woman: Kaillie Humphries (Canada), 2-1
15-kilometer freestyle: Dario Cologna (Switzerland), 2-1
30-kilometer skiathlon: Johannes Hosflot Klaebo (Norway), even
50-kilometer classical: Johannes Hosflot Klaebo (Norway), 3-1
4x10-kilometer relay: Norway, 4-11
Sprint classical: Johannes Hosflot Klaebo (Norway), 1-5
Team sprint freestyle: Norway, 4-11
10-kilometer freestyle: Charlotte Kalla (Sweden), even
15-kilometer skiathlon: Marit Bjorgen (Norway), 5-6
30-kilometer classical: Marit Bjorgen (Norway), 5-8
4x5-kilometer relay: Norway, 6-1
Sprint classical: Stina Nilsson (Sweden), even
Team sprint freestyle: Norway, 11-10
Men's tournament: Canada, 5-8
Women's tournament: Canada, 2-3
Mixed doubles: Canada, even
Men's singles: Yuzuru Hanyu (Japan), 2-1
Women's singles: Evgenia Medvedeva (Russia), 11-10
Pair skating: Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot (Germany), 11-10
Ice dancing: Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron (France), 10-11
Team: Norway, 3-2
Aerials: Anton Kushnir (Belarus), 11-4
Halfpipe: David Wise (USA), 11-4
Moguls: Mikael Kingsbury (Canada), 4-11
Slopestyle: Oystein Braaten (Norway), 13-4
Ski cross: Marc Bischofberger (Switzerland), 15-4
Aerials: Xu Mengtao (China), 11-10
Halfpipe: Cassie Sharpe (Canada), 3-1
Moguls: Jaelin Kauf (USA), 9-4
Slopestyle: Johanne Killi (Norway), 3-1
Ski cross: Sandra Naeslund (Sweden), 5-8
Men's tournament: Olympic athletes from Russia, 5-4
Women's tournament: USA, 4-5
Men's singles: Felix Loch (Germany), 2-5
Women's singles: Natalie Geisenberger (Germany), 1-4
Doubles: Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken (Germany), 1-20
Team relay: Germany, 1-16
Individual large hill/10 km: Akito Watabe (Japan), 7-4
Individual normal hill/10 km: Akito Watabe (Japan), 7-4
Team large hill/4x5 km: Norway, 5-6
500 meters: Wu Dajing (China), 5-4
1000 meters: Hwang Dae-heon (South Korea), 3-1
1500 meters: Hwang Dae-heon (South Korea), 2-1
5000-meter relay: South Korea, 2-1
500 meters: Choi Min-jeong (South Korea), 2-1
1000 meters: Choi Min-jeong (South Korea), 10-13
1500 meters: Choi Min-jeong (South Korea), 5-8
3000-meter relay: South Korea, 10-11
Men's: Yun Sung-bin (South Korea), 4-13
Women's: Jacqueline Loelling (Germany), 5-6
Normal hill individual: Kamil Stoch (Poland), 8-5
Large hill individual: Kamil Stoch (Poland), 3-2
Large hill team: Norway, 11-10
Women's: Maren Lundby (Norway), 1-2
Parallel giant slalom: Nevin Galmarini (Switzerland), 4-1
Halfpipe: Shaun White (USA), 3-2
Big air: Mark McMorris (Canada), 4-1
Slopestyle: Marcus Kleveland (Norway), 4-1
Snowboardcross: Pierre Vaultier (France), 5-2
Parallel giant slalom: Ester Ledecka (Czech Republic), 2-3
Halfpipe: Chloe Kim (USA), 5-2
Big air: Anna Gasser (Austria), 3-1
Slopestyle: Julia Marino (USA), 3-1
Snowboardcross: Eva Samkova (Czech Republic), 2-1
500 meters: Ronald Mulder (Netherlands), 7-2
1000 meters: Kjeld Nuis (Netherlands), even
1500 meters: Kjeld Nuis (Netherlands), even
5000 meters: Sven Kramer (Netherlands), 1-4
10,000 meters: Sven Kramer (Netherlands), 1-3
Mass start: Lee Seung-hoon (South Korea), even
Team pursuit: Netherlands, 2-3
500 meters: Nao Kodaira (Japan), 1-5
1000 meters: Nao Kodaira (Japan), 5-8
1500 meters: Miho Takagi (Japan), 4-5
3000 meters: Ireen Wust (Netherlands), 2-1
5000 meters: Martina Sablikova (Czech Republic), 6-5
Mass start: Kim Bo-reum (South Korea), 2-1
Team pursuit: Japan, 1-5