Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Here are the gold-medal favorites for every single event at the Winter Olympics


Sports Here are the gold-medal favorites for every single event at the Winter Olympics

  • Published: , Refreshed:

These are the individuals and teams favored to win at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

null play

null

(Stanko Gruden/Agence Zoom/Getty)

The Winter Olympics are here!

Every four years, sports fans get to see the best in the world slide, skate, and ski their way to Olympic gold.

Below, we've listed the gold-medal favorites for every event at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang South Korea — from downhill and cross-country skiing to skeleton and curling, and everything in between.

When watching the games over the next two weeks, these are the athletes to pay close attention to.

Here are the athletes expected to win gold in Pyeongchang this year.

Alpine skiing (men)

Alpine skiing (men) play

Alpine skiing (men)

(Millo Moravski/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

Downhill: Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway), 5-2

Super-G: Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway), 5-2

Giant slalom: Marcel Hirscher (Austria), 4-9

Slalom: Marcel Hirscher (Austria), 4-7

Combined: Alexis Pinturault (France), 2-1



Alpine skiing (women)

Alpine skiing (women) play

Alpine skiing (women)

(Alessandro Trovati / AP Images)

Downhill: Lindsey Vonn (USA), 5-6

Super-G: Lindsey Vonn (USA), 11-10

Giant slalom: Mikaela Shiffrin (USA), 2-1

Slalom: Mikaela Shiffrin (USA), 1-4

Combined: Mikaela Shiffrin (USA), 6-5



Alpine skiing (mixed)

Alpine skiing (mixed) play

Alpine skiing (mixed)

(Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Mixed team: Switzerland, 9-4



Biathlon (men)

Biathlon (men) play

Biathlon (men)

(Stanko Gruden/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

Individual: Martin Fourcade (France), 5-4

Sprint: Johannes Thingnes Boe (Norway), 11-10

Pursuit: Johannes Thingnes Boe (Norway), 13-10

Mass start: Martin Fourcade (France), 5-4

Relay: Norway, 4-7



Biathlon (women)

Biathlon (women) play

Biathlon (women)

(Laurent Salino/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

Individual: Laura Dahlmeier (Germany), 7-4

Sprint: Laura Dahlmeier (Germany), 7-2

Pursuit: Laura Dahlmeier (Germany), 9-4

Mass start: Laura Dahlmeier (Germany), 9-4

Relay: Germany, 1-2



Biathlon (mixed)

Biathlon (mixed) play

Biathlon (mixed)

(Stanko Gruden/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

Mixed relay: Norway, 2-1



Bobsled

Bobsled play

Bobsled

(Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images For IBSF)

Two-man: Justin Kripps (Canada), 9-4

Four-man: Johannes Lochner (Germany), 5-4

Two-woman: Kaillie Humphries (Canada), 2-1



Cross-country skiing (men)

Cross-country skiing (men) play

Cross-country skiing (men)

(Laurent Salino/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

15-kilometer freestyle: Dario Cologna (Switzerland), 2-1

30-kilometer skiathlon: Johannes Hosflot Klaebo (Norway), even

50-kilometer classical: Johannes Hosflot Klaebo (Norway), 3-1

4x10-kilometer relay: Norway, 4-11

Sprint classical: Johannes Hosflot Klaebo (Norway), 1-5

Team sprint freestyle: Norway, 4-11



Cross-country skiing (women)

Sweden — Charlotte Kalla play

Sweden — Charlotte Kalla

(Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

10-kilometer freestyle: Charlotte Kalla (Sweden), even

15-kilometer skiathlon: Marit Bjorgen (Norway), 5-6

30-kilometer classical: Marit Bjorgen (Norway), 5-8

4x5-kilometer relay: Norway, 6-1

Sprint classical: Stina Nilsson (Sweden), even

Team sprint freestyle: Norway, 11-10



Curling

Curling play

Curling

(Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Men's tournament: Canada, 5-8

Women's tournament: Canada, 2-3

Mixed doubles: Canada, even



Figure skating

Figure skating play

Figure skating

(Takashi Aoyama / Stringer / Getty Images)

Men's singles: Yuzuru Hanyu (Japan), 2-1

Women's singles: Evgenia Medvedeva (Russia), 11-10

Pair skating: Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot (Germany), 11-10

Ice dancing: Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron (France), 10-11

Team: Norway, 3-2



Freestyle skiing (men)

Freestyle skiing (men) play

Freestyle skiing (men)

(David Ramos/Getty Images)

Aerials: Anton Kushnir (Belarus), 11-4

Halfpipe: David Wise (USA), 11-4

Moguls: Mikael Kingsbury (Canada), 4-11

Slopestyle: Oystein Braaten (Norway), 13-4

Ski cross: Marc Bischofberger (Switzerland), 15-4



Freestyle skiing (women)

Freestyle skiing (women) play

Freestyle skiing (women)

(Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Aerials: Xu Mengtao (China), 11-10

Halfpipe: Cassie Sharpe (Canada), 3-1

Moguls: Jaelin Kauf (USA), 9-4

Slopestyle: Johanne Killi (Norway), 3-1

Ski cross: Sandra Naeslund (Sweden), 5-8



Hockey

Hockey play

Hockey

(Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

Men's tournament: Olympic athletes from Russia, 5-4

Women's tournament: USA, 4-5



Luge

Germany — Felix Loch play

Germany — Felix Loch

(Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

Men's singles: Felix Loch (Germany), 2-5

Women's singles: Natalie Geisenberger (Germany), 1-4

Doubles: Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken (Germany), 1-20

Team relay: Germany, 1-16



Nordic combined

Nordic combined play

Nordic combined

(Matt Roberts/Getty Images)

Individual large hill/10 km: Akito Watabe (Japan), 7-4

Individual normal hill/10 km: Akito Watabe (Japan), 7-4

Team large hill/4x5 km: Norway, 5-6



Short-track speed skating (men)

Short-track speed skating (men) play

Short-track speed skating (men)

(Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

500 meters: Wu Dajing (China), 5-4

1000 meters: Hwang Dae-heon (South Korea), 3-1

1500 meters: Hwang Dae-heon (South Korea), 2-1

5000-meter relay: South Korea, 2-1



Short-track speed skating (women)

Short-track speed skating (women) play

Short-track speed skating (women)

(Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

500 meters: Choi Min-jeong (South Korea), 2-1

1000 meters: Choi Min-jeong (South Korea), 10-13

1500 meters: Choi Min-jeong (South Korea), 5-8

3000-meter relay: South Korea, 10-11



Skeleton

Skeleton play

Skeleton

(Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images For IBSF)

Men's: Yun Sung-bin (South Korea), 4-13

Women's: Jacqueline Loelling (Germany), 5-6



Ski jumping

play

(Stanko Gruden/Agence Zoom/Getty)

Normal hill individual: Kamil Stoch (Poland), 8-5

Large hill individual: Kamil Stoch (Poland), 3-2

Large hill team: Norway, 11-10

Women's: Maren Lundby (Norway), 1-2



Snowboarding (men)

Snowboarding (men) play

Snowboarding (men)

(Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Parallel giant slalom: Nevin Galmarini (Switzerland), 4-1

Halfpipe: Shaun White (USA), 3-2

Big air: Mark McMorris (Canada), 4-1

Slopestyle: Marcus Kleveland (Norway), 4-1

Snowboardcross: Pierre Vaultier (France), 5-2



Snowboarding (women)

Snowboarding (women) play

Snowboarding (women)

(Laurent Salino/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

Parallel giant slalom: Ester Ledecka (Czech Republic), 2-3

Halfpipe: Chloe Kim (USA), 5-2

Big air: Anna Gasser (Austria), 3-1

Slopestyle: Julia Marino (USA), 3-1

Snowboardcross: Eva Samkova (Czech Republic), 2-1



Speed skating (men)

Speed skating (men) play

Speed skating (men)

(Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)

500 meters: Ronald Mulder (Netherlands), 7-2

1000 meters: Kjeld Nuis (Netherlands), even

1500 meters: Kjeld Nuis (Netherlands), even

5000 meters: Sven Kramer (Netherlands), 1-4

10,000 meters: Sven Kramer (Netherlands), 1-3

Mass start: Lee Seung-hoon (South Korea), even

Team pursuit: Netherlands, 2-3



Speed skating (women)

Speed skating (women) play

Speed skating (women)

(Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images)

500 meters: Nao Kodaira (Japan), 1-5

1000 meters: Nao Kodaira (Japan), 5-8

1500 meters: Miho Takagi (Japan), 4-5

3000 meters: Ireen Wust (Netherlands), 2-1

5000 meters: Martina Sablikova (Czech Republic), 6-5

Mass start: Kim Bo-reum (South Korea), 2-1

Team pursuit: Japan, 1-5



Now take a deep dive into the Winter Olympics and learn about an Olympian from every country taking part in the games:

Now take a deep dive into the Winter Olympics and learn about an Olympian from every country taking part in the games: play

Now take a deep dive into the Winter Olympics and learn about an Olympian from every country taking part in the games:

(Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

One athlete to know from all 93 countries competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics »



24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Sports Josh McDaniels' last-second decision to spurn the Colts for the...bullet
2 Zylofon Boss Young millionaire promises IBO lightweight champion Game...bullet
3 Sports Here are the RICHEST African players in 2017bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Members of North Korea's Samjiyon art troupe wave as they leave the Gangneung Arts Center after touring the facility ahead of the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Wednesday, February 7, 2018.
Sports Here's a look at North Korea's first musical performance in South Korea in 12 years
null
Sports One athlete to know from all 93 countries competing in the Winter Olympics
Johan Clarey of France
Sports It's so cold at the Winter Olympics that skiers are being forced to throw away their expensive skis after practice runs
olympics figure skating
Sports The first major Olympic event was nearly empty because of the American time zone demands