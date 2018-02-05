Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Here's how newspapers in Pennsylvania and Massachusetts reacted to the Eagles Super Bowl win


Here's how newspapers in Pennsylvania and Massachusetts reacted to the Eagles Super Bowl win

(Delaware County Daily Times / Newseum)

The Philadelphia Eagles won their first ever Super Bowl championship after defeating the New England Patriots in a thrilling 41-33 game on Sunday night.

Late in the game, it looked like the Patriots were poised to make yet another dramatic Super Bowl comeback, but the Eagles defense was able to force a strip sack from quarterback Tom Brady, and would seal their victory just a few plays later.

In and around Philadelphia and New England, newspapers produced front pages that for many Eagles fans will become lifelong keepsakes, and quickly disposed of in Boston.

You can take a look at the best in Super Bowl front pages below.

The Intelligencer





(The Intellegencer / Newseum)





The Express-Times





(The Express Times / Newseum)





The Star-Ledger





(The Star Ledger / Newseum)





The Standard-Times





(The Standard Times / Newseum)





The Patriot Ledger





(The Patriot Ledger / Newseum)





The Morning Call





(The Morning Call / Newseum)





The Mercury





(The Mercury / Newseum)





South Jersey Times





(South Jersey Times / Newseum)





Philadelphia Daily News





(Philadelphia Daily News / Newseum)





Delaware County Daily Times





(Delaware County Daily Times / Newseum)





Daily Local News





(Daily Local News / Newseum)





Boston Herald





(Boston Herald / Newseum)





The Boston Globe





(Boston Globe / Newseum)





