Sports :  Here's how newspapers in Pennsylvania and Massachusetts reacted to the Eagles Super Bowl win

The Philadelphia Eagles won their first ever Super Bowl championship after defeating the New England Patriots in a thrilling 41-33 game on Sunday night.
Late in the game, it looked like the Patriots were poised to make yet another dramatic Super Bowl comeback, but the Eagles defense was able to force a strip sack from quarterback Tom Brady, and would seal their victory just a few plays later.
In and around Philadelphia and New England, newspapers produced front pages that for many Eagles fans will become lifelong keepsakes, and quickly disposed of in Boston.
You can take a look at the best in Super Bowl front pages below.
The Intelligencer
The Intelligencer (The Intellegencer / Newseum)
The Express-Times
The Express-Times (The Express Times / Newseum)
The Star-Ledger
The Star-Ledger (The Star Ledger / Newseum)
The Standard-Times
The Standard-Times (The Standard Times / Newseum)
The Patriot Ledger
The Patriot Ledger (The Patriot Ledger / Newseum)
The Morning Call
The Morning Call (The Morning Call / Newseum)
The Mercury
The Mercury (The Mercury / Newseum)
South Jersey Times
South Jersey Times (South Jersey Times / Newseum)
Philadelphia Daily News
Philadelphia Daily News (Philadelphia Daily News / Newseum)
Delaware County Daily Times
Delaware County Daily Times (Delaware County Daily Times / Newseum)
Daily Local News
Daily Local News (Daily Local News / Newseum)
Boston Herald
Boston Herald (Boston Herald / Newseum)
The Boston Globe
The Boston Globe (Boston Globe / Newseum)
Now check out all of the most memorable moments of Super Bowl LII (Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)