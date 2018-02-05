Sports :  Here's how newspapers in Pennsylvania and Massachusetts reacted to the Eagles Super Bowl win

news

The Philadelphia Eagles won their first ever Super Bowl championship after defeating the New England Patriots in a thrilling 41-33 game on Sunday night.

Late in the game, it looked like the Patriots were poised to make yet another dramatic Super Bowl comeback, but the Eagles defense was able to force a strip sack from quarterback Tom Brady, and would seal their victory just a few plays later.

In and around Philadelphia and New England, newspapers produced front pages that for many Eagles fans will become lifelong keepsakes, and quickly disposed of in Boston.

You can take a look at the best in Super Bowl front pages below.

The Intelligencer

Read more here.

The Express-Times

Read more here.

The Star-Ledger

Read more here.

The Standard-Times

Read more here.

The Patriot Ledger

Read more here.

The Morning Call

Read more here.

The Mercury

Read more here.

South Jersey Times

Read more here.

Philadelphia Daily News

Read more here.

Delaware County Daily Times

Read more here.

Daily Local News

Read more here.

Boston Herald

Read more here.

The Boston Globe

Read more here.

Now check out all of the most memorable moments of Super Bowl LII