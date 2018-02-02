Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Here's who the NFL world is predicting to win the Super Bowl


Sports Here's who the NFL world is predicting to win the Super Bowl

  • Published: , Refreshed:

With the Super Bowl just two days away, it appears much of the experts in the NFL world are predicting the Patriots to beat the Eagles.

tom brady play

tom brady

(Jim Rogash/Getty)

  • The Super Bowl between the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles kicks off on Sunday.
  • A majority of experts are picking the Patriots to win.


The Super Bowl kicks off on Sunday as the upstart Philadelphia Eagles try to stop the New England Patriots from becoming back-to-back champions.

Both team's paths to this point were quite different. The Patriots started off the season flat before picking up steam, cruising through the Tennessee Titans and pulling off an inspiring comeback over the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship.

The Eagles were the NFL's hottest team until Carson Wentz's torn ACL in Week 14. On the back of a vicious defense and balanced offense, they outlasted the Atlanta Falcons and then blew the doors off of the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship.

This Super Bowl will pit to similar teams against one another — deep, balanced, and smartly coached. Nick Foles is no Tom Brady, but the Eagles defense is one of the most forceful in the league.

To get a better idea of who might come out on top, we searched across the NFL world to see their predictions for who will win the Super Bowl.

  • ESPN: 41 experts picking the Patriots, 16 picking the Eagles
  • NFL.com: 13 experts picking the Patriots, 5 experts picking the Eagles
  • SB Nation: 5 experts picking the Patriots, 2 experts picking the Eagles
  • USA Today: 6 experts picking the Patriots, 0 picking the Eagles
  • CBS Sports: 2 experts picking the Patriots, 6 experts picking the Eagles

In total: 67 of 96 (70.0%) experts are predicting the Patriots to win the Super Bowl.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Akwasi Frimpong Ghana's first ever skeleton athlete is gearing up for...bullet
2 Sports Here are the RICHEST African players in 2017bullet
3 Sports 22-year-old cornerback who was thrown into the...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Eagles fan cold
Sports Forecasts are showing that this Sunday's Super Bowl in Minnesota will be the coldest in history
Akwasi Frimpong Ghana's first ever skeleton athlete stuns in this amazing send off photo
Snowboarder Shaun White rakes in the cash.
Sports Meet the richest American athletes competing in the Winter Olympics
Philadelphia Eagles underdogs
Sports Super Bowl 2018 odds: Point spread tightens as bettors back underdog Eagles