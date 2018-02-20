Sports :  Images show just how much the Olympic bobsled event has changed over the years

Among the most intense sports at the Winter Olympics are the bobsled events, or officially, "bobsleigh."
The bobsled events that most of us are familiar with involve what look like miniature rockets propelling down a man-made track at extreme velocities, often under the cover of a roof to protect the track from the elements.
But things were much different nearly 100 years ago when the sport was part of the first Winter Olympics in 1924, held in Chamonix, France.
Below is a look at just how much the sport has evolved through the years, with a lot of help from the IOC who collected video from many of the Olympiads. You can see that video here.
1924 — Chamonix, France
1924 — Chamonix, France (YouTube/Olympic)
Gold medalists:
Men's Four/Five: Switzerland-1
The track in 1924 looked like somebody dug a track in their backyard
The track in 1924 looked like somebody dug a track in their backyard (YouTube/Olympic)
1932 — Lake Placid, USA
(YouTube/Olympic)
Gold medalists:
Men's Two: United States-1
Men's Four: United States-1
It looks like the racers were wearing leather football helmets with some primitive facemasks. Also note the steering wheel.
It looks like the racers were wearing leather football helmets with some primitive facemasks. Also note the steering wheel. (YouTube/Olympic)
1936 — Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany
1936 — Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany (YouTube/Olympic)
Gold medalists:
Men's Two: United States-1
Men's Four: Switzerland-2
The track was still cut into the hillside, but it looked like it was starting to be built for serious speed.
The track was still cut into the hillside, but it looked like it was starting to be built for serious speed. (YouTube/Olympic)
1948 — Sankt Moritz, Switzerland
1948 — Sankt Moritz, Switzerland (YouTube/Olympic)
Gold medalists:
Men's Two: Switzerland-2
Men's Four: United States-2
While some teams started to incorporate more aerodynamics into the sleds, some were still using standard steering wheels.
While some teams started to incorporate more aerodynamics into the sleds, some were still using standard steering wheels. (YouTube/Olympic)
1952 — Oslo, Norway
1952 — Oslo, Norway (YouTube/Olympic)
Gold medalists:
Men's Two: Germany-1
Men's Four: Germany
Some of the sleds started to look like race cars.
Some of the sleds started to look like race cars. (YouTube/Olympic)
1956 — Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy
1956 — Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy (YouTube/Olympic)
Gold medalists:
Men's Two: Italy-1
Men's Four: Switzerland-1
And still just cutting tracks into the hillside.
And still just cutting tracks into the hillside. (YouTube/Olympic)
1964 — Innsbruck, Austria
1964 — Innsbruck, Austria (YouTube/Olympic)
Gold medalists:
Men's Two: Great Britain-1
Men's Four: Canada-1
1972 — Sapporo, Japan
1972 — Sapporo, Japan (YouTube/Olympic)
Gold medalists:
Men's Two: West Germany-2
Men's Four: Switzerland-1
Check out those helmets
Check out those helmets (YouTube/Olympic)
1988 — Calgary, Canada
1988 — Calgary, Canada (Getty Images)
Gold medalists:
Men's Two: Soviet Union-1
Men's Four: Switzerland-1
1998 — Calgary, Canada
1998 — Calgary, Canada (YouTube/Olympic)
Gold medalists:
Men's Two: Italy-1; Canada-1
Men's Four: Germany-2
2006 —Torino, Italy
2006 —Torino, Italy (Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Gold medalists:
Men's Two: Germany-1
Men's Four: Germany-1
Women's Two: Germany-1
2018 —Pyeongchang, South Korea
2018 —Pyeongchang, South Korea (Lars Baron/Getty Images)
