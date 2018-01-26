Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports Inside the £2 million mansion that has caught the eye of new Man United forward Alexis Sánchez, complete with a piano room, fully stocked bar, and a garden fit for football

New Manchester United forward Alexis Sánchez has reportedly looked at a 5-bedroom mansion just an 8 mile drive from the Old Trafford stadium.

Alexis Sánchez transferred to Manchester United this month.

Alexis Sánchez swapped London for life in Manchester when he transferred from Arsenal and signed a £350,000-per-week contract at Manchester United this month.

The 29-year-old forward is taking little time to settle into his new city as he has reportedly viewed a £2 million mansion near Altrincham, according to the Daily Mail, which is south west of Manchester city centre.

Complete with a piano room, a fully stocked bar, and a garden perfect for a few games of football, scroll down for a look inside the home that has caught the attention of new United forward Alexis Sánchez.

After leaving north London club Arsenal for Manchester United earlier this month, 29-year-old Alexis has reportedly visited a £2 million property near Altrincham. Having signed a contract worth £18.2 million a year, this means it would take Sanchez just six weeks to pay for the property in full.

After leaving north London club Arsenal for Manchester United earlier this month, 29-year-old Alexis has reportedly visited a £2 million property near Altrincham. Having signed a contract worth £18.2 million a year, this means it would take Sanchez just six weeks to pay for the property in full.

The mansion is in between Altrincham and Manchester Airport, which is an eight mile (or 25 minute drive) from United's stadium at Old Trafford.

The mansion is in between Altrincham and Manchester Airport, which is an eight mile (or 25 minute drive) from United's stadium at Old Trafford.

The 5-bedroom house has a huge garden, a gymnasium, and a three-car garage that has plenty of room for his £150,000 Bentley.

The 5-bedroom house has a huge garden, a gymnasium, and a three-car garage that has plenty of room for his £150,000 Bentley.

They say the heart to every home is the kitchen, and this one looks pretty spacious. At Arsenal, Sanchez was encouraged to stock his kitchen with "cereals, porridges, and granola in the cupboards," as well as having other staples on standby like fruit, eggs, and yoghurt. Four Four Two opined in the past that players like Sanchez like to consume "chicken kebab, beetroot coleslaw, and sweet potato."

They say the heart to every home is the kitchen, and this one looks pretty spacious. At Arsenal, Sanchez was encouraged to stock his kitchen with "cereals, porridges, and granola in the cupboards," as well as having other staples on standby like fruit, eggs, and yoghurt. Four Four Two opined in the past that players like Sanchez like to consume "chicken kebab, beetroot coleslaw, and sweet potato."

The property has three reception rooms in total. This one, just off the kitchen area, is big enough to fit a breakfast bar, a dining room table, and an L-shaped sofa.

The property has three reception rooms in total. This one, just off the kitchen area, is big enough to fit a breakfast bar, a dining room table, and an L-shaped sofa.

Here's another one of the reception rooms. Yes, that's right. It currently has a fully-stocked bar. As an athlete, it is unlikely Sanchez will do much boozing in his own home.

Here's another one of the reception rooms. Yes, that's right. It currently has a fully-stocked bar. As an athlete, it is unlikely Sanchez will do much boozing in his own home.

What Sanchez prefers to do when he isn't playing or training is relax. “I don’t like to go out a lot," he told Four Four Two recently. "I prefer to be at home and watch movies." Well, in this room, he can watch all the films he wants as there's a big flat screen TV on the wall.

What Sanchez prefers to do when he isn't playing or training is relax. “I don’t like to go out a lot," he told Four Four Two recently. "I prefer to be at home and watch movies." Well, in this room, he can watch all the films he wants as there's a big flat screen TV on the wall.

Coincidentally, the house that has caught Sanchez' eye also has a piano room. Maybe this is why he likes it. After all, it is an instrument he can play — you can watch Sanchez play the piano in the video below.

Coincidentally, the house that has caught Sanchez' eye also has a piano room. Maybe this is why he likes it. After all, it is an instrument he can play — you can watch Sanchez play the piano in the video below.

The bedrooms upstairs are just as luxurious. The master bedroom shown here has a walk-in dressing room (through the cupboards on the left), a balcony that overlooks the garden, and a four-piece en-suite bathroom.

The bedrooms upstairs are just as luxurious. The master bedroom shown here has a walk-in dressing room (through the cupboards on the left), a balcony that overlooks the garden, and a four-piece en-suite bathroom.

Here's that en-suite we were telling you about. It doesn't look like too bad a place to rest your muscles after an afternoon session at Carrington, United's training ground.

Here's that en-suite we were telling you about. It doesn't look like too bad a place to rest your muscles after an afternoon session at Carrington, United's training ground.

For a footballer, garden space is vital. There's room here for a kickabout — there's even a goal already at the back.

For a footballer, garden space is vital. There's room here for a kickabout — there's even a goal already at the back.

Sanchez is temporarily staying at the Lowry Hotel in Salford, as he adapts to life in a new city. Rooms can cost upwards of £800 a night. Interestingly, it is also where United boss José Mourinho stays.

Sanchez is temporarily staying at the Lowry Hotel in Salford, as he adapts to life in a new city. Rooms can cost upwards of £800 a night. Interestingly, it is also where United boss José Mourinho stays.

We're sure his pet dogs, Atom and Humber, would be pleased if he decided to move into a more spacious residence.

