Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Jaguars star running back Leonard Fournette leaves playoff game with injury, is questionable to return


Sports Jaguars star running back Leonard Fournette leaves playoff game with injury, is questionable to return

  • Published:

Leonard Fournette is questionable to return after sustaining an ankle injury Sunday's playoff game against the Steelers.

Leonard Fournette play

Leonard Fournette

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

  • Jacksonville Jaguars star running back Leonard Fournette limped off the field with an ankle injury during Sunday's game against the Steelers.
  • Fournette had been having quite a game for the Jaguars, with 82 yards on 12 rushes and two touchdowns before leaving late in the second quarter.
  • He is questionable to return.


Jaguars star running back Leonard Fournette had to leave the field on Sunday against the Steelers after going down with an ankle injury. He's questionable to return.

Fournette was a vital part of the Jaguars' offense all season and had been having one of the best games of his career on Sunday before leaving the field, running for 82 yards on 12 carries and two touchdowns. He had helped the Jaguars jump out to a 21-7 lead before he left the game in the second quarter, including this first score of the game, which sent Fournette diving over the the line and into the end zone.

In Fournette's absence, T.J. Yeldon will take over primary running back duties for the Jaguars.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Riches to Rags These African players went broke after retirementbullet
2 Sports Here are the RICHEST African players in 2017bullet
3 Who is Faiq Bolkiah? Meet the world's RICHEST footballer and his...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

marcus_williams_stefon_diggs
Sports The Vikings' miracle touchdown was made possible when a Saints defender played the pass in the worst way possible
stefon diggs
Sports 'Damn, that s--- felt good!': The hero of the Vikings-Saints game was in disbelief after his game-winning, miracle touchdown
null
Sports It took the Vikings 8 minutes to run a meaningless play after their playoff game was decided — but gamblers rejoiced
Screen Shot 2018 01 14 at 8.35.07 PM
Sports Case Keenum had a great reaction after throwing the miracle pass that sent the Vikings to the NFC Championship