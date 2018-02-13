Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Japanese speed skater reportedly fails doping test and leaves Olympic village


Sports Japanese speed skater reportedly fails doping test and leaves Olympic village

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Japanese speed skater Kei Saito reportedly tested positive for a masking agent.

kei saito play

kei saito

(Robert Cianflone/Getty)

  • Japanese speed skater Kei Saito reportedly failed a doping test at the Winter Olympics.
  • According to one report, Seito tested positive for a masking agent and left the Olympic village.
  • Seito is reportedly the first Japanese athlete to fail a doping test at the Winter Olympics.


The Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang reportedly had its first failed doping test.

According to several reports, 21-year-old Japanese speed skater Kei Saito failed a doping test.

The New York Times' Juliet Macur reported that Saito tested positive for a masking agent and had left the Olympic village.

According to USA Today's Martin Rogers, the failed test will be something on a blemish for the Japanese, as they have prided themselves on clean competition, even pitching to host the 2020 Olympics on the strength of clean competition. Seito is reportedly the first Japanese athlete to fail a doping test at the Winter Olympics.

Seito will be excluded from the short-track program.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 CAF Confederations Cup This crazy continental cup game in Ghana involved...bullet
2 Sports North Korean Olympians have a 24/7 surveillance team who will...bullet
3 Sports Here are the RICHEST African players in 2017bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Womens hockey goalies
Sports IOC may force US women's hockey team to remove the Statue of Liberty from their helmets because it is deemed a 'political symbol'
chloe kim 2017
Sports Olympic snowboarder Kelly Clark told great anecdote about how impressive Chloe Kim was at a young age
Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony
Sports Winter Olympics organizers say the 'Olympic Destroyer' cyberattack took down their computer servers during opening ceremonies
chloe kim
Sports Chloe Kim had already sealed a gold medal when she threw down a combination the Olympic games have never seen, just for fun