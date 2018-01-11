Sports :  Jazz guard Rodney Hood slapped a phone out of a fan's hand after being ejected

Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Rodney Hood was ejected from Wednesday night's game between the Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Utah Jazz guard Rodney Hood didn't have his best night on Wednesday against the Washington Wizards.

Late in the third quarter with the game tied 74-74, Hood was called for his second technical foul of the game, and was immediately ejected. Hood was clearly not pleased with the call as he left the court, accepting high fives from his teammates as he walked past the end of the bench.

But before he made it to the locker room, Hood noticed a fan appearing to take a video or picture of him and decided to take action, knocking the phone out of his hand and onto the court.

You can watch the scene play out below.

The move will likely by costly for Hood, as other players including Kyrie Irving and Austin Rivers have been doled out $25,000 fines for cases of fan interaction this season.

Despite Hood's early exit, the Jazz were still able to pull through, going on a 9-0 run immediately following the ejection and eventually winning over the Wizards by a score of 107-104. Hood left the game with seven points, six rebounds and two assists to his name in his 15 minutes of work, in addition to the one impressive block you see above.

