Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Jordan Spieth and longtime girlfriend Annie Verret appear to be engaged


Sports Jordan Spieth and longtime girlfriend Annie Verret appear to be engaged

  • Published:

Sweethearts since high school, it appears that Jordan Spieth and his girlfriend Annie Verret have made plans to tie the knot.

null play

null

(Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

  • Photos on social media appear to show Jordan Spieth and his longtime girlfriend Annie Verret are now engaged.
  • Spieth and Verret have been together since high school, and Verret has been by the young golfer's side for some of the biggest wins of his career.
  • While the couple has not made an official announcement yet, Verret's new ring and the smiles on the couple's faces make it pretty clear that they're tying the knot.


It appears that Jordan Spieth and his longtime girlfriend Annie Verret are tying the knot.

Photos emerged on social media on Sunday with the couple wearing big smiles and Verret showing off an impressive diamond on her left hand.

While no official announcement has been made yet, it sure looks like the couple is engaged. Fellow golf pro Colt Knost offered his congratulations to the two, while also empathizing with the young women out there who never got their chance to steal Spieth's heart.

Spieth and Verret began dating during their senior year of high school. An events coordinator by trade, Verret has been by Spieth's side for some of the biggest wins of his young career. Now it looks like they'll have many more ahead of them.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Sports Here are the RICHEST African players in 2017bullet
2 Lavish Lifestyle Emmanuel Adebayor grabs £56,900-worth Range Rover as...bullet
3 Asamoah Gyan Here is a list of all the businesses owned by the Black...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Harry Kane beat Alan Shearer’s 36 goal record for the most Premier League goals scored in a calendar year, after scoring during Tottenham’s game against Southampton on December 26, 2017
Football More than Messi -- record-breaker Kane eyes getting better
Chelsea's Italian head coach Antonio Conte gestures on the touchline during their match against Brighton and Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge in London on December 26, 2017
Football Chelsea still have plenty to achieve, says Conte
Manchester United's manager Jose Mourinho has spent £286 million ($383 million, 323 million euros) in his two summers in charge at Old Trafford -- although he was adamant that was not enough
Football £300 million spent is not enough for Mourinho
null
Sports The Patriots bolstered their roster with yet another veteran cast-off — former Pro Bowl linebacker James Harrison