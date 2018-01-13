Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Jordan Spieth sank a 91-foot putt, the longest of his career


Sports Jordan Spieth sank a 91-foot putt, the longest of his career

  • Published:

Jordan Spieth is up to his old tricks at the Sony Open, matching Tiger Woods' longest-career putt.

Jordan Spieth putt play

Jordan Spieth putt

(PGA Tour)

  • Jordan Spieth sank a 91-foot putt at the Sony Open in Hawai'i.
  • It was the longest putt of his career, and also matches the 91-foot putt Tiger Woods sank in 2014.


Jordan Spieth proved once again that he is the Stephen Curry of the golf world and he was up to his old tricks in Hawai'i.

While Spieth is not as long as other top golfers off the tee, the one area where they can't match him is on long-distance putts. He proved that again during the second round of the Sony Open when he sank a 91-foot putt on the fifth hole.

From way downtown! No big deal.

It was the longest putt of Spieth's career.

Of course, he was a little lucky that the hole got in the way of his runaway train, or the ball might have scooted past the hole a ways. But that's irrelevant now.

Curiously, the 91-foot putt matches Tiger Woods' career long. Woods sank a putt from 91 feet in 2014 at Trump National Doral.

Spieth finished the second round two-under and three-under overall, ten strokes behind the leader.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Riches to Rags These African players went broke after retirementbullet
2 Who is Faiq Bolkiah? Meet the world's RICHEST footballer and his name...bullet
3 Sports Here are the RICHEST African players in 2017bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

julio jones
Sports Julio Jones fell down on the Falcons' biggest play of the season, and the Eagles escaped with a win
Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola saw his style questioned as he struggled to make an early impact at the Etihad Stadium
Football Guardiola delighted by renaissance of attacking style
Former Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Michel has also coached Getafe and Sevilla
Football Malaga replace sacked Michel with Gonzalez
Monaco forward Keita Balde (L) vies with Montpellier midfielder Ellyes Skhiri during their French Ligue 1 match
Football Monaco frustrated as Marseille sink Rennes