Sports :  Jordan Spieth sank a 91-foot putt, the longest of his career

news

Jordan Spieth sank a 91-foot putt at the Sony Open in Hawai'i.

It was the longest putt of his career, and also matches the 91-foot putt Tiger Woods sank in 2014.



Jordan Spieth proved once again that he is the Stephen Curry of the golf world and he was up to his old tricks in Hawai'i.

While Spieth is not as long as other top golfers off the tee, the one area where they can't match him is on long-distance putts. He proved that again during the second round of the Sony Open when he sank a 91-foot putt on the fifth hole.

From way downtown! No big deal.

It was the longest putt of Spieth's career.

Of course, he was a little lucky that the hole got in the way of his runaway train, or the ball might have scooted past the hole a ways. But that's irrelevant now.

Curiously, the 91-foot putt matches Tiger Woods' career long. Woods sank a putt from 91 feet in 2014 at Trump National Doral.

Spieth finished the second round two-under and three-under overall, ten strokes behind the leader.