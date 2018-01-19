Home > Business Insider > Sports >

LeBron James threw perhaps the pass of the year, and Dwyane Wade's reaction showed the insanity of it


LeBron James impressed even Dwyane Wade by throwing a behind-the-back pass that went through a defender's legs.

(Fox Sports Ohio/NBA)

  • LeBron James threw a behind-the-back-pass that went through a defender's legs to get to Dwyane Wade.
  • The pass was so impressive that even Wade seemed in disbelief when he caught it.


The Cleveland Cavaliers earned a hard-fought 104-103 win over the Orlando Magic on Thursday, ending a four-game losing streak.

And though LeBron James had a relatively quiet game, he did help deliver what could be the pass of the year in the first quarter, leading to an easy basket for Dwyane Wade.

After the ball was deflected twice, James tracked it down near the Cavs' free throw line, and without looking, slapped the ball behind his back, sending it through Magic forward Aaron Gordon's legs, and right to Wade, who got the easy lay-in.

Here's the pass:

Another angle:

And even better was Wade's reaction to the play:

James finished the game with six assists and is averaging a career-high 8.7 per game. It seems, even at 33 years old, James is finding new ways to dazzle with his court vision.

