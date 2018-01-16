Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  LeBron James was nearly posterized by Kevin Durant, but saved himself at the last moment


Sports LeBron James was nearly posterized by Kevin Durant, but saved himself at the last moment

  • Published:

LeBron James — the NBA's leader in spectacular blocks — also showed he knows when to avoid even trying.

Kevin Durant over Lebron James play

Kevin Durant over Lebron James

(NBA on TNT)

  • The Golden State Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers, 118-108, in Cleveland on Monday night.
  • Late in the first quarter, LeBron James may have made the smartest play of the game, as he quickly avoided becoming the losing end of a poster-worthy dunk by Kevin Durant.
  • James would get a bit of revenge on Durant however, with the help of a brilliant chase-down block later in the game.


The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors added another heated chapter to their ongoing rivalry on Monday night.

The Warriors walked away with a fairly comfortable 118-108 victory. While there were great basketball plays on both sides of the ball, the smartest play on Monday may have actually been a concession by LeBron James. As the first quarter was beginning to wind down, Kevin Durant made a heads-up steal that started a fast break for the Warriors.

James was the only defender in place to possibly make a play, but when he saw Durant charge for the basket, James pulled away and gave him a free run at the rim, rather than taking the risk of ending up on the losing end of a poster.

It was a handy bit of quick cost-benefit analysis by one of the brightest minds in basketball.

But LeBron would not go the game without getting a bit of revenge for the play. In the second quarter, after Durant looked like he had him beat on a drive towards the basket, James recovered to come out of nowhere for the chase-down block, adding another trophy to his already can't-miss gallery of defensive plays.

James and Durant would both finish the game with 32 points and the Warriors would get the win. Still, it was LeBron that seems to have gotten the last laugh — although by accidental hijinks more than anything else — as the Warriors locker room was reportedly without hot water as the team went to wash off after the game.

"Man, they got to do something in 'The Q,'" Durant would say of the cold showers. "Somebody call Bron!"

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Banned FIFA reveals how J.O Lamptey aided betting companies during World...bullet
2 Sports Here are the RICHEST African players in 2017bullet
3 Lifestyle Meet the beautiful daughters of the big names in Ghana...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Powder and beauty abound in the Wyoming backcountry.
Sports I skied up a mountain on 'skins' and it was the hardest workout and most thrilling skiing I've ever done
Former Barcelona Brazilian forward Ronaldinho waves to spectators after a charity football match between Barcelona Legends and Manchester United Legends at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona on June 30, 2017
Football Ronaldinho retires from football - brother
Blake Bortles
Sports Bengals fans are donating to Blake Bortles' charity after he helped eliminate the Steelers from the playoffs
Diego Maradona is making headlines in Argentina as he looks unlikely to attend his daughter's wedding
Football Maradona daughter's wedding fuels family drama