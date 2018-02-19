Sports :  Leslie Jones has become the Olympics' most famous fan, but she joked that there is one sport she would never do

Leslie Jones has become most famous fan of the Olympics, a role that began in 2016 with the Rio Olympics and has now continued at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang.
Most recently, Jones put her fandom on display as she cheered for the US Women's Hockey team, commenting on "ice ninjas" and the penalty box "concierge."
After that, Jones stopped by NBC's "Today" show where she was asked which sport she wouldn't do. While something like skeleton or big air might seem like an obvious answer, she went with curling, something she referred to as a "janitor" sport.
"I just came from Curling," Jones said. "I'm sorry, but the janitor games have started. I couldn't watch it for ten minutes. That has been going on for 500 years and nobody thought to stop that."