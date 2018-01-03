Sports :  Mike Tyson wants to grow marijuana and offer premium 'glamping' on a 40-acre plot of land in Southern California

news

Mike Tyson will open a marijuana resort that will specialise in high-quality THC.

Tyson Ranch will also feature an "edible factory," a "glamping" site, and a school that will teach people how to grow cannabis.

Tyson was personally thanked by California City Mayor Jennifer Wood for his "commitment to the community."

Former heavyweight world boxing champion Mike Tyson plans to open a multi-purpose marijuana resort on a 40-acre plot of land in Southern California.

One of Tyson's business partners Robert Hickman told The Blast that the desert area in California City — approximately 65 miles southwest of Death Valley National Park — is "primed to be cultivated."

Half of the 40-acre plot will be reserved for growing marijuana. However, Tyson Ranch will also include an "edible factory," a "premium glamping" camping ground, and a Tyson Cultivation School that will teach growers innovative ways to fine-tune their own strains.

Tyson's cannabis farm will focus on "high quality strains of THC," the key mind-altering component in marijuana, and CBD, which has significant medicinal properties.

California City Mayor Jennifer Wood personally thanked Tyson for his "commitment to the community" and said that the industry "will provide medicinal marijuana to people in need" as well as providing "revenue and jobs" to residents.

Tyson shot to fame in 1986 when he became the youngest boxer to win a heavyweight title at 20 years, 4 months, and 22 days old. Throughout his career he scored notable victories over Michael Spinks, Larry Holmes, and Frank Bruno.

Known for his defensive movement and knockout power, Tyson quickly attracted the nickname of "The Baddest Man on the Planet."

Since retiring from professional boxing, Tyson has held boxing shows at various casinos in Las Vegas, acted in hit TV shows and movies like "Entourage" and "The Hangover," and teamed-up with director Spike Lee for a one-man show on Broadway.

Tyson previously admitted to smoking cannabis in his memoir, "Undisputed Truth."