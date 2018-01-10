Home > Business Insider > Sports >

MLB agent fired after reportedly being accused of filming players while they showered


Jason Wood, an MLB agent for CSE Talent, was fired after reportedly filming players in the shower.

(Tim Bradbury/Getty)

  • Jason Wood, an MLB agent, was fired by CSE Talent on Wednesday.
  • According to a report, Wood was accused of filming players in the shower and was confronted by one player who discovered a camera.
  • Wood has reportedly been fired by several players while others plan to do so.


Jason Wood, an MLB agent, was fired by CSE Talent on Wednesday for not upholding the company's "moral and ethical" standards, the agency announced.

According to FanRag Sport's Robert Murray, Wood was accused of filming players who used his shower.

According to Murray, one player found a camera while using the shower at Wood's home before confronting him and firing him.

Wood represented players like Andrew Benintendi of the Boston Red Sox, the Tampa Bay Rays' Jake Odorizzi, the Seattle Mariners' David Phelps, among others. According to Murray, some players have already fired Wood while others plan to do so and hire new representatives.

"It's unfortunate that CSE Talent aligned itself with someone who didn't uphold these same standards and therefore we chose to terminate with cause Wood's employment," the agency said in its statement.

