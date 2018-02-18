Sports :  More than two-thirds of the Winter Olympics medals so far have been won by 9 countries

news

We are about halfway through the 2018 Winter Olympics and 184 medals have been awarded in 61 events.

Below is the Winter Olympics medal table through Sunday.

So far, 26 different countries have won medals, but if we look at just who is dominating, the list is far smaller. Of the 184 medals awarded so far, 124 (67%) have gone to just nine countries. Norway leads the way with 26 medals and they are tied with Germany with the most gold medals (9 each). The United States has 10 medals, tied with three others for sixth overall.