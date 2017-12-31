Sports :  NFL Week 17 playoff scenarios — It is 6 teams for 3 spots

news

It's the final weekend of the NFL regular season, but there is still plenty of business to be settled before we settle in for the playoff push.

While there is still a jumble of seeding to be arranged in both conferences that will come down to numerous tiebreakers on Sunday, nine teams — the Patriots, Steelers, Jaguars, Chiefs, Eagles, Vikings, Rams, Saints, and Panthers — have all punched their tickets to the postseason. For the remaining three spots in the playoffs, six teams remain in contention.

You can dive into every possible playoff permutation of the NFC and AFC through these useful graphics, but for those simply interested in who's in and who's out, there's a few key games you'll especially want to keep your eye on.

Below we break down every team that's still fighting to extend their season. All playoff percentages based on FiveThirtyEight's projections.

Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons have the simplest path to the playoffs — beat the Panthers this week and they're in. Depending on how things fall, it's possible that these teams would meet again in the Wild Card round, but for now Atlanta fans should keep their thinking simple. Win and you're in.

Should the Falcons fall to the Panthers, they can still sneak into the playoffs if the Seahawks fall at home to the Cardinals.

Paths to the playoffs:



Falcons win

Seahawks lose

Falcons tie, Seahawks tie

Current chances: 70%

Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks to win and the Falcons to stumble against the Panthers in order to keep playing into the postseason. Luckily for them, the Panthers still have something to play for, as they can potentially win their division with a win.

Paths to the playoffs:



Seahawks win, Falcons lose or tie

Seahawks tie, Falcons lose

Current chances: 30%

Baltimore Ravens

For the Ravens, a spot in the AFC playoffs is all but secured. They control their own fate, and are playing the Bengals at home. If they win, they are in.

But should the Ravens stumble against the Bengals, they'd still be able to get a spot in the Wild Card round with a Bills loss to the Patriots or a Titans loss to the Jaguars. With so many outs remaining for Baltimore, fans should feel pretty comfortable about their postseason chances.

Paths to the playoffs:



Ravens win or tie

Bills lose or tie

Titans lose or tie

Current chances: 94%

Tennessee Titans

The Titans control their own destiny as well, but will be facing a tough matchup against the Jaguars in order to fight their way into the postseason. Win and they're in, but if they lose, their playoff lives will depend on both the Bills and the Chargers slipping along with them.

Paths to the playoffs:



Titans win

Titans tie, Bills lose or tie, Chargers lose or tie

Bills lose, Chargers lose

Current chances: 58%

Los Angeles Chargers

Despite the Chargers' 0-4 start to the season, they are still in the playoff hunt in the final week of the season. But they can't make it without help. First and foremost, the Chargers need to beat the Raiders. If they can do that, they'll need the Titans to slip, along with either the Bills or the Ravens. It's a bit of a long-shot, but it's possible.

Paths to the playoffs:

Chargers win, Titans lose or tie, Bills lose or tie

Chargers win, Titans lose or tie, Ravens lose or tie

Chargers tie, Titans lose, Bills lose or tie

Current chances: 31%

Buffalo Bills

Finally, the Bills still can draw an inside straight to earn a playoff bid, but they can't do it alone. They'll first have to beat the Dolphins in Miami, and then they'll need either the Ravens to fall to the Bengals, or for both the Chargers and Titans to lose their final games.

Paths to the playoffs:



Bills win, Ravens lose

Bills win, Chargers lose or tie, Titans lose or tie

Bills tie, Chargers lose, Titans lose

Current chances: 17%

