Sports NHL player shared a gruesome photo of a gash he suffered when his visor broke during a fight

Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Andrej Sustr needed 15 stitches on his face after his visor broke during a fight.

(Chris O'Meara/AP)

  • Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Andrej Sustr suffered a gruesome gash to his face when he was involved in a fight and his visor broke.
  • Sustr needed 15 stitches to the wound on his face and later shared photos from before and after the team doctor's needlework.
  • He is a hockey player so he returned to the game in the third period, of course.


During the Tampa Bay Lightning's recent game against the New Jersey Devils, Bolts defenceman Andrej Sustr came to the defense of a teammate and left with a broken visor and the end to any hopes of a modeling career.

The incident came in the second period when the Lightning's Yanni Gourde was checked into the boards by Miles Wood of the Devils.

During the ensuing fight, Sustr's visor cracked in half, leaving him with blood streaming down his face. He left the game and needed 15 stitches in his face.

Sustr shared photos showing before and after the team doctor's needlework. He also found humor in the injury as he joked about the end to his modeling career.

WARNING: Some may find the following images disturbing.

Sustr is a hockey player, so of course he returned to the game in the third period after getting stitched up.

Here is video of the fight.

