Sports :  Nick Foles was literally perfect in the second half of the Eagles' rout of the Vikings

Nick Foles had the game of his life on Sunday, leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a 38-7 drubbing of the Minnesota Vikings and earn a trip to the Super Bowl, where they'll have the chance to win their first Lombardi Trophy in franchise history.

Foles completed 26 of his 33 passes en route to victory, throwing for 352 yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions.

While Foles was a spark for the Eagles the entirety of the game, he especially shined in the second half. After putting up 10 points in the final 66 seconds of the first half, the Eagles took a 24-7 lead into halftime. All the Eagles needed to do to secure a spot in the Super Bowl was play sound defense and make sure not to turn the ball over.

Foles did his part and then some — in the second half of the game he was, quite literally, perfect.

Foles' impressive run through the postseason is one of the more surprising sports stories in recent memory. After his amazing day on Sunday, Foles joined Joe Montana as just the second quarterback in NFL history to complete 75% of their passes in consecutive playoff games.

His success has been made possible with the help of a sturdy offensive line and an impressive gameplan from Doug Pederson and the Eagles coaching staff, but Foles deserves plenty of the credit for himself. He's shown himself to have a remarkable pocket presence and a better-than-expected ability to escape pressure when it comes.

It's not the first time Foles has shown flashes of brilliance — during his 2013 campaign with the Eagles, he threw for 27 touchdowns and just two interceptions — but for two straight games now the backup quarterback playing in Carson Wentz's stead has proven himself more than capable of shredding the best that NFL defenses have to offer.

If he can do it one more time, he might just become a Super Bowl champion.