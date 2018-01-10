Sports :  Over 100,000 people watched LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball's Lithuanian debut on Facebook — and they were treated to a huge ad for Big Baller Brand

news

LiAngelo Ball and LaMelo Ball made their professional basketball debuts on Tuesday in the first game of the Big Baller Brand Challenge Games.

While neither of LaVar Ball's sons had a dominant performance, the real star of the show was the Big Baller Brand itself, which had its logo emblazoned across the arena and brought in over 100,000 people watching online.

The set up felt like it could possibly serve as a test run for LaVar Ball's ambitious goal of establishing his own basketball league.



LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball made their Lithuanian basketball debuts on Tuesday in the inaugural game of the Big Baller Brand Challenge Games.



The event was organized in part by the Ball family patriarch, LaVar Ball, hence the Big Baller Brand branding. The series of friendlies against other Lithuanian teams will allow the Ball brothers to get extra playing time without potentially affecting Prienu Vytautas' standing in the LKL, the team's main league competition.



Despite being billed as a showcase for his sons, the real star of the show was the Big Baller Brand itself. The court was covered in Big Baller Brand logos. In addition to the mid-court circle, seen above, there were logos under the basket and often on the light boards.

Even the referees were in Big Baller Brand gear.

And of course, LaVar himself was in BBB gear.

The first game of the Big Baller Brand Challenge Games was a success, and yet another show of force for Ball's branding power — at one point, over 100,000 basketball fans tuned in to get their first look at the Ball brothers on a professional court and see Prienai Vytautas secure a 90-80 victory over Zalgiris' second team.

LiAngelo Ball finished with 19 points and 9 rebounds. LaMelo Ball added 10 points and 9 assists, inlcuding this no-look pass from that showed his flair.

Overall, the day could be called nothing but a success for the Ball family. Once simply on the periphery of older brother Lonzo as he made his push to the pros, the family now has three other legitimate characters capturing the attention of the sporting world.

Ahead of the game, LaVar had expressed excitement to finally see his sons do what they do best, and there's no doubt that the game fulfilled LaVar vision at least to some degree.

The next game of the BBBCG is set to tipoff Monday, January 15 at 1:30 p.m. ET, so if you missed the action the first time around, you can keep up with the Balls next week.

NOW WATCH: REGGIE BUSH: Here's why the NCAA should pay college football players

See Also:

SEE ALSO: Steve Kerr compared LaVar Ball to the Kardashians while offering a scathing analysis of why he gets media coverage