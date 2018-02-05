Sports :  Philadelphia has taken pole security to the next level after Crisco failed to stop Eagles fans after NFC Championship

After the "Crisco cops" failed to prevent Eagles fans from climbing poles after their NFC Championship victory, Philadelphia has taken their defense up a notch.
The city of Philadelphia is once again attempting to deter Eagles fans from climbing on poles after the Eagles play.
Ahead of their NFC Championship matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia police enlisted the help of "Crisco Cops," who spent the hours before kickoff greasing up poles with Crisco in an effort to prevent Eagles fans from causing destruction as they took to Broad Street after the game.
The Crisco didn't work — after the Eagles rout of the Vikings secured them a Super Bowl berth, fans took to the streets to celebrate, and seeing the greased poles as a challenge rather than a deterrent, climbed to their hearts' content.
Just hours before the Super Bowl, the city of Philadelphia once again attempted to keep fans on the ground level, this time opting for hydraulic fluid to keep their poles slicked.
Only time will tell if their plan works a bit better this time around. But if the Eagles wind up winning their first Super Bowl in franchise history, my money would be on the Philly fans.