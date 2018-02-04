Sports :  Photos that show how Tom Brady evolved into an NFL and fashion icon

Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Tom Brady's fashion sense had humble beginnings.

(Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

Tom Brady is a five-time Super Bowl champion and arguably the greatest quarterback of all time.

But that is just one thing that is going well for Brady. He is also the husband of the world's highest-paid supermodel, Gisele Bündchen, and he is the third-highest-paid NFL player of all time.

Brady is now 40 years old and in addition to being an NFL icon, he has become somewhat of a fashion icon off the field. However, Brady's fashion sense had humble beginnings.

Below we take a look at how his style has evolved over the years.

This post originally appeared on Business Insider in August and has been updated.

Brady's fashion decisions certainly had humble beginnings.



Brady's high school yearbook photo reveals a nice, clean look, especially with his hair which will take on many forms over the years.



Before he was in the NFL, there was a time when Brady's suits weren't always tailored.



While at Michigan, Brady once opted for the oversized, backwards golf hat.



Brady's hair at Michigan was pretty straight-forward.

(Carlos Osorio/AP)


Rookie Tom Brady had a goatee and is almost unrecognizable.

(Carlos Osorio/AP)


In 2002, Brady still had the standard college haircut and you can tell he wasn't as obsessed with fitness and diet as he is today.

(Kathy Willens/AP)


He was so young!

(Doug Mills/AP)


And he was still wearing golf hats.

(Olivia Hanley/AP)


2004 Tom Brady loved pleated pants.

(Jeff Mitchell US/Reuters)


He also liked the front-spike.

(Richard Carson/Reuters)


At the 2004 ESPYs with Bridget Moynahan, it was a pinstriped suit.

(Robert Galbraith/Reuters)


In 2005, Tom's hair started to get a little bigger.

(Mike Blake/Reuters)


GAH! 2017 Tom Brady would never let this happen.

(Mike Blake/Reuters)


In 2006, Brady fixed that problem with a buzz-cut.

(Shaun Best/Reuters)


The black undershirt was a bold choice.

(Adam Hunger/AP)


While we generally think of Brady as being clean-shaven, he has at times experimented with various stages of scruffiness, as he did in 2006.

(STEPHAN SAVOIA/AP)


In 2007, things were getting frumpy again.

(John Sommers II/Reuters)


Maybe it is the lighting, but Brady's hair looked noticeably less blonde in 2008. It also looks like he tried to emulate Bill Belichick by using scissors on his shirt.

(Shaun Best/Reuters)


Things took a turn for the better at the Met Gala in 2008 with then-girlfriend Gisele Bundchen.

(Keith Bedford/Reuters)


In 2010, Tom opted for the mop-top hair.

(Mike Segar/Reuters)


By the time the football season rolled around that year, Brady was starting to look like Patrick Swayze in "Road House."

(Brian Snyder/Reuters)


It is easy to imagine Tom just shaking his hair side-to-side in slow motion.

(Adam Hunger/Reuters)


The fashion move that rattled a lot of fans the most was when he signed with Uggs, which at the time was most widely known as a women's brand.

(YouTube/sneakerwatchtv)


2011 Tom Brady liked a lot of hair product.

(Mike Segar/Reuters)


2011 Football Tom Brady liked to part his hair down the middle.

(Mike Segar/Reuters)


In 2012, Tom Brady turned in his rebel card for his dad card.

(Jeff Haynes/Reuters)


But then the 2012 Met Gala happened and we got Tom's most daring hairstyle yet.

(Lucas Jackson/Reuters)


At the 2013 Met Gala, Brady's hair was more conservative, but he jazzed things up with a blue tux.

(Lucas Jackson/Reuters)


But in 2014, he went with a classic look on both fronts.

(Lucas Jackson/Reuters)


Tom in glasses!



Nowadays, Tom has a strong, yet conservative fashion sense and always looks great.

(Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)


But in the offseason, he is not afraid to get a bit more aggressive.

(Mark Thompson/Getty Images)


At this year's Met Gala, he added a little spice with the shiny grey jacket.

(Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly)


And at the Kentucky Derby he went with a big hat.

(Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for Churchill Downs)


He'll even still slick the hair back from time to time.

(Mark Thompson/Getty Images)


Or let it down when he is with Gisele.

(Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Goat Communications)


And Brady still occasionally makes risky fashion moves, such as the time he wore the widely mocked shoes of his fellow Under Armour athlete, Stephen Curry.



And his sumo look could use some work.

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on



But even when Brady goes casual, he usually nails it.

(Paul Marotta/Getty Images for Ellie Fund & Slater Foundation)


Now check out how Brady lives his life off the field.

(Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com)

TOM BRADY: How the greatest quarterback of all time makes and spends his millions



