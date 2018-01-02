Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Polish skier places last after losing ski midway through run, pulls off incredible athletic feat anyway


  Published:

Polish skier Pawel Babicki was undeterred when he lost a ski during a race last week, finishing on one leg and drawing cheers from the crowd.

  • Polish skier Pawel Babicki lost a ski early in a downhill race last week.
  • Babicki still finished the run on one leg, drawing big applause from the crowd.
  • Afterward, he said he was inspired by Bode Miller, who finished a race on one leg in 2005.


Polish skier Pawel Babicki had one of the more unfortunate runs of his career last week in Italy when he lost a ski early in a downhill race.

Babicki powered through it, however, finishing the rest of the race on one leg, making the feat look easy.

Babicki, who is still hoping to qualify for the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, finished 67th out of 67, but drew an ovation from the race crowd. Afterward, he said he was inspired by Bode Miller, an American ski great who finished a race on one leg in 2005 at world championships.

"When I lost the ski I was like, 'Come on, I've seen Bode Miller's run so many times. I'm going to do everything I can to reach the finish,'" Babicki told The Associated Press.

Here's Babicki's run, which will make your leg muscles instantly burn.

