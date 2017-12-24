Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Rangers ace Cole Hamels donated his $9 million home to a camp for people with special needs — take a look at the stunning property


Rangers ace Cole Hamels donated his $9 million home to a camp for people with special needs — take a look at the stunning property

The veteran pitcher's property includes 10 bedrooms, 13 full bathrooms, and over 1,700 feet of shoreline.

(Sean M. Haffey/Getty)

Cole Hamels is one of the best pitchers in baseball, and now he'll also be known as one of the most generous.

According to a news release, Hamels and his wife have donated their Missouri home to Camp Barnabas, a non-profit that operates summer camps and other programs for people with special needs and chronic illnesses.

The home is listed at nearly $9.5 million on Realtor.com. It is the largest gift in the history of Camp Barnabas, per the news release.

Hamels is best known for his tenure with the Philadelphia Phillies, earning World Series MVP honors en route to just the second title in franchise history back in 2008. He is a four-time All-Star.

Below, find out more about Hamels' stunning property, including some of the luxuries the kids of Camp Barnabas will get to enjoy.

The house has 31,143 square feet.

(Realtor.com)

Source: Trulia



And the entire property is appropriately huge: over 104 acres.

(Realtor.com)

Source: Trulia



Inside, there are 10 bedrooms and 13 full bathrooms.

(Realtor.com)

Source: Trulia



There are also four separate living areas.

(Realtor.com)

Source: Trulia



Camp Barnabas attendees will get to have fun at the full-sized playground...

(Realtor.com)


...as well as the waterfront, which is located on Little North Indian Creek.

(Realtor.com)


The property boasts over 1,700 feet of shoreline.

(Realtor.com)

Source: Trulia



The main driveway connects to a number of other buildings on the property, which will presumably house some of the campers.

(Realtor.com)


The home is nestled in the Ozark Mountains in Branson West, Missouri.

(Realtor.com)


Here's how the property looks on a map.

(Realtor.com)


And here's a closer look.

(Screenshot/Google Maps)


"Seeing the faces, hearing the laughter, reading the stories of the kids they serve; there is truly nothing like it," said Hamels. "Barnabas makes dreams come true, and we felt called to help them in a big way."

(Realtor.com)

Source: The Hamels Foundation



And at over 100 acres, "big" may be an understatement.

(Realtor.com)


Now check out the big earners in the NBA.

