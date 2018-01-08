Home > Business Insider > Sports >

REGGIE BUSH: Here's why the NCAA should pay college football players


Sports REGGIE BUSH: Here's why the NCAA should pay college football players

  • Published:

The schools are making money on the players' likeness.

Former NFL player Reggie Bush was a star college football player for USC. We asked him if he thinks college athletes will ever be paid. Following is a transcript of the video.

Reggie Bush: You know the way I look at, especially for football, they're putting their bodies and livelihood's on the line. Just like we are even at the professional level. Just to say that college education is enough when the universities are making so much money off the athletes. They're selling your likeness. Selling your jerseys, bobbleheads, whatever else, blankets, whatever else they can sell, while you are there for those 3 or 4 years. The kids deserve more and they should be given more. They should at least be compensated. I don't know what the number is but it should be something.

