Sports Richard Sherman: Sitting behind a news desk doesn’t mean you know more than the people you tell to 'shut up and dribble'

  • Published:

NFL cornerback Richard Sherman stopped by Business Insider and shared his thoughts on the recent scandal saying athletes should stay out of politics.

NFL cornerback Richard Sherman stopped by Business Insider and shared his thoughts on the recent scandal with Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham saying LeBron James should "shut up and dribble" and stay out of politics. Following is a transcript of the video.

Richard Sherman: People try to box players in and I guess for their own comfort put them in a category so that they you know, they watch LeBron James for entertainment. Not for his opinion. is what the person who told him to shut up and play basketball would say. And I would argue that sometimes the people that are telling these players to shut up and dribble the basketball are less informed than players are.

And just because you sit behind a news desk or you sit behind any desk and spew off a few facts that somebody else probably looked up for you does not make you any more qualified than anyone else to have these conversations. Especially on the impact of these protests and the social climate that everybody has to live in.

