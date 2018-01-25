Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Roger Federer said he'll never dress like Rafael Nadal — here's why


Roger Federer marvels at the size of world number one tennis player Rafa Nadal's arms.

Rafa Nadal wearing a sleeveless shirt. Not everyone's a fan.

(Getty Images/Business Insider)

World number one-ranked tennis player Rafa Nadal caused a racket this month.

Not because he was forced to withdraw from the Australian Open due to injury, but because he went on the court to play wearing a sleeveless shirt.

It is not a trend we can expect Nadal's playing rival Roger Federer to replicate. Not because Federer doesn't love Nadal's dress sense, but because, he claims, it is an impossible act to follow.

Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal.

(Getty Images)

Federer was asked if he would ever go sleeveless, like Nadal. "That's not going to happen," Federer said, according to The Telegraph. "You know why, it's pretty simple."

The reason? "My arms are not as big as his."

Federer did add that he "loves" Nadal's look. And, if you needed reminding, here's how Nadal's arms look.

A close-up of the sleeveless shirt.

(Getty Images)

Federer is currently preparing for his Australian Open semi final match against Hyeon Chung on Friday. However, he took time out of his schedule to write a letter to Nadal.

"I wrote to Rafa late [on Tuesday] night before I went to bed," he said. "It was the last thing I did, to make sure he was okay. It was not nice to see a rival and friend go out [with an injury]."

