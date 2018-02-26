Sports :  Roger Goodell is about to drop the hammer on Jerry Jones

Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Jerry Jones waged war on his fellow owners as they negotiated the next contract of NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, and now he'll have to pay the price.

(Getty Images)

  • A New York Times report says NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is set to fine Cowboys owner Jerry Jones millions for conduct detrimental to the league.
  • The fine will be the latest move in an ongoing feud between Goodell and Jones, who had threatened to sue the league and his fellow owners over the commissioner's contract negotiations.
  • Goodell eventually reached an agreement with the NFL to stay on as commissioner for five more years in a deal that could be worth as much as $200 million.


NFL commissioner Roger Goodell looks set to punish Cowboys owner Jerry Jones for his public feud with both Goodell and his fellow owners that has taken place over the past year.

According to a report from Ken Belson at the New York Times, Goodell is expected to fine Jones millions in the coming weeks for both his repeated attempts to derail negotiations of Goodell's contract and his ongoing attacks against the league after the suspension of Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott.

The report claims that Goodell will argue that Jones' actions were detrimental to the league, and that the commissioner has the support of many other NFL owners in taking the action. Jones will reportedly be forced to pay all legal fees incurred by both the league and his fellow owners while they defended themselves in court from the Cowboys owner.

The news isn't a total shock, as a similar report back in November claimed that Jones had received notification that such a punishment was possible after he refused to pull back from numerous attacks on other powerful parties across the NFL.

First, Jones threatened to sue the league as well as individual owners in an attempt to slow discussions on Goodell's new contract — a move that was not looked upon too kindly by his fellow owners.

Additionally, some owners reportedly believe that Jones personally appealed to Papa John's CEO John Schnatter to disparage the league for a loss of revenue due to declining ratings and poor leadership during the ongoing protests from players.

While Jones eventually did back down from his legal threats, the damage was still done, and now it looks as thought the Cowboys owner will soon learn just how much his infractions will cost him.

Meanwhile, with the support of a majority of owners, Goodell earned a five-year extension as NFL commissioner with a contract that could be worth as much as $200 million.

