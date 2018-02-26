Sports :  Ronda Rousey celebrated her WWE contract signing by slamming her boss through a table on live TV

news

Ronda Rousey just did something most of us only dream about.

The former UFC fighter power-slammed her new boss through a table on live TV.

We've all wanted to stick it to our boss at one point in time, but few of us have power-slammed that boss through a table and walked away with everybody in the office cheering our name.

Step forward Ronda Rousey.

The former UFC fighter signed her WWE contract at the Elimination Chamber event on Sunday, but not before she lifted her boss, Triple H, into the air and slammed him through a nearby table.

Stephanie McMahon, WWE chief brand officer and Triple H's wife, stormed into the ring and slapped Rousey on the face. "Don't you ever touch my husband," McMahon snarled. "Who do you think you are, Ronda? Who do you think you are?"

Rousey moved into WWE after suffering back-to-back losses in UFC.

In 2015, Rousey was knocked out by Holly Holm in the second round of a women's bantamweight world title fight. She did not compete for a year and, when she returned, was brutally knocked out a second time in her comeback bout against Amanda Nunes in December, 2016.

Rousey had made sporadic WWE appearances between 2014 and 2017 but made an official appearance as a contracted wrestler at the Royal Rumble earlier this year.

She is expected to wrestle her first match at WrestleMania 34, the WWE's signature event of the year.