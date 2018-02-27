Sports :  Serena Williams' husband put all others to shame by installing 4 giant billboards in California saying she's the 'greatest mother of all time'

news

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian has put other husbands to shame by installing four giant billboards to proclaim wife Serena Williams as the "greatest momma of all time."

Flowers are so 2017.



When it comes to romantic gestures, Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian may have just served up an ace.

Ohanian, husband of 23-time major tennis champion Serena Williams, installed four giant billboards to "welcome" Williams "back to tennis" by claiming she is "the greatest mother of all time."

Williams was due to return to sport at the Australian Open in January, just four months after giving birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

However, Williams withdrew from the tournament as she was not where she wanted to be. She will instead return to the WTA Tour at the Indian Wells Masters in California, which is scheduled to begin on March 8.

As Williams makes her way to Indian Wells, she will be greeted by the billboards as they are positioned on the part of Interstate-10 that heads into Palm Springs, 25 miles (40 kilometres) from the venue.

Ohanian designed the billboards himself. They feature images of Williams and her daughter together and state she is the "G.M.O.A.T" — the greatest mother of all time.

"These just went up on alongside I-10 into Palm Springs," Ohanian said on Instagram. "Olympia Ohanian and I wanted to welcome her back to tennis. Designed them myself, with some help from Jr."

Williams is also due to compete at the Miami Open, the Madrid Open, Rome, the French Open, and the US Open.