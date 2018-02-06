Sports :  Several Eagles players have already said they will skip the team's trip to the White House

Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Some Eagles players are already making clear that they have no intention of accepting the ceremonial White House visit that comes with a Super Bowl victory.

(Rich Schultz/Getty)

Fresh off of the Philadelphia Eagles' first Super Bowl win in franchise history, some members of the team have already made clear that they have no intention of attending the champions' traditional White House visit.

The Eagles were one of the most active teams in terms of activism through the course of the season, with several team members taking part in visible protests of police brutality and systemic racism during the national anthem.

Below are all of the Eagles players currently planning on skipping out on the traditional visit.

Chris Long

Chris Long play

Chris Long

(Rob Carr/Getty)

Chris Long skipped last year's White House visit with the Patriots and has already made headlines for his activism this year after he donated his entire 2017 salary to charities promoting educational equity. Long did not kneel for the anthem, but he did stand with his arm around teammate Malcolm Jenkins as he raised his fist in the air in solidarity with those who knelt.

When asked about a potential White House visit on the "Pardon My Take" podcast, Long replied "No, I'm not going to the White House. Are you kidding me?"



Malcolm Jenkins

Malcolm Jenkins play

Malcolm Jenkins

(Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Malcolm Jenkins is one of the emotional leaders of the Eagles' defense in addition to being one of the players to meet with NFL leadership to discuss the issues surrounding the ongoing protests in fall 2017.

While appearing on CNN's "New Day" Jenkins said, "Nah, I personally do not anticipate attending," with regard to a potential White House visit.



Torrey Smith

Torrey Smith play

Torrey Smith

(Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Torrey Smith told reporters ahead of the Super Bowl that he would not be attending a White House visit if the Eagles were triumphant.

"We read the news just like everyone else," Smith said on Wednesday. "You see Donald Trump tweet something ... We have those conversations in the locker room, just like everyone else does in the workplace."



LeGarrette Blount

LeGarrette Blount play

LeGarrette Blount

(Al Bello/Getty Images)

LeGarrette Blount skipped last year's White House visit along with Chris Long after winning the Super Bowl with the Patriots. "I just don't feel welcome into that house," Blount said at the time, "I'm just gonna leave it at that."

Blount has not commented on a potential visit this year yet, but has not indicated anywhere that his feelings on the matter have changed.



EAGLES WIN THE SUPER BOWL! Here are the big plays and moments everybody will be talking about



