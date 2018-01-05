Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sharks' center Joe Thorton had a large chunk of his beard ripped out in a fight that started just 2 seconds into a game


  Published:

Joe Thorton dropped gloves just two seconds into Thursday's game between the Sharks and Maple Leafs, and lost a huge chunk of his majestic beard seconds later.

  • The fight took place just seconds into the game, after the two had been removed from center ice before the opening puck drop.
  • After the game, Kadri explained that the maneuver was unintentional, saying "I thought I was a hockey player not a barber."


San Jose Sharks' center Joe Thorton is known across the NHL for his luxurious beard, but on Thursday night it became infamous for an entirely different reason.

Before the opening faceoff of the game, Thorton and opposing center Nazem Kadri had a bit of a skirmish at center ice. Both players were thrown out of the circle, only to drop gloves and go at each other just seconds after the ensuing faceoff.

What started out as a fairly standard hockey grapple quickly swerved into something unforgettable, as Kadri grabbed at Thorton's beard in an effort to stay upright, and tore a huge chunk of it out in the process.

You can watch the brawl below.

"I ended up with a piece of it in my hand," Kadri said of the fight. "I have no idea how that happened. I thought I was a hockey player not a barber. I didn't mean to grab him there. I mean, he's a big boy."

Thorton did not comment on the incident.

As both players made their way to the penalty box, the missing chunk of beard found its way to the Sharks bench, where Thorton's teammates examined it in confusion and disbelief.

Thorton's beard wasn't the only thing that the Sharks would lose that night, as San Jose would fall to the Leafs in a shootout.

