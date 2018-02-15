Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Skeleton sliders have a habit of sporting some intense helmets — here are the best ones from Pyeongchang 2018


Skeleton sliders have a habit of sporting some intense helmets — here are the best ones from Pyeongchang 2018

  Published: , Refreshed:

Skeleton sliders show their personalities in a variety of ways through their intense helmet designs.

(Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Skeleton is one of the most high-octane events at the Winter Olympics.

Starting with a dead sprint and a dive, athletes rocket down the mountain at up to 90 mph just inches from the ice as they chase Olympic glory.

But in addition to the death-defying action, skeleton also features some of the coolest fashion you'll find this side of the figure-skating rink.

Athletes adorn their helmets with jaw-dropping designs that celebrate their country, competitive spirit, and, yes, even their favorite movies, resulting in amazing images as they race toward the finish line.

Take a look at some of the best helmets skeleton sliders have brought to the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Akwasi Frimpong of Ghana

Akwasi Frimpong of Ghana play

Akwasi Frimpong of Ghana

(Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Frimpong is the only athlete representing Ghana at the 2018 Winter Olympics. His helmet depicts a rabbit escaping the clutches of a lion — a metaphor he has used to describe his life.



Kevin Boyer of Canada

Kevin Boyer of Canada play

Kevin Boyer of Canada

(Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Kevin Boyer, who started a crowdfunding campaign in 2016 to help support his athletic journey, sports a helmet featuring a Haida-inspired beaver design.



Yun Sung-bin of South Korea

play

(Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Yun is the favorite to win the men's skeleton event and bring home gold for the host nation. He's also a big fan of Iron Man — so much so that he's turned himself into a Tony Stark of sorts as he shoots down the ice.



Christopher Grotheer of Germany

Christopher Grotheer of Germany play

Christopher Grotheer of Germany

(Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Grotheer represents his home country by proudly displaying the German coat of arms, a black eagle, on his helmet.



Dave Greszczyszyn of Canada

Dave Greszczyszyn of Canada play

Dave Greszczyszyn of Canada

(Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Greszczyszyn's helmet features a grizzly bear looking ready to attack — perhaps a play on a nickname of his.



Maria Marinela Mazilu of Romania

Maria Marinela Mazilu of Romania play

Maria Marinela Mazilu of Romania

(Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Mazilu's helmet ensures she always has her eyes on the track.



Jaclyn Narracott of Australia

Jaclyn Narracott of Australia play

Jaclyn Narracott of Australia

(Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Narracott sports the national colors of Australia, green and gold, as she speeds down the path.



Mirela Rahneva of Canada

Mirela Rahneva of Canada play

Mirela Rahneva of Canada

(Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Rahneva's helmet, one of the most touching in the Olympic field, is a tribute to her mother, who died in June after battling cancer.



Katie Uhlaender of the US

Katie Uhlaender of the US play

Katie Uhlaender of the US

(Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Representing the US, Uhlaender has a bald eagle leading her as she flies down to the bottom of the mountain.



Hiroatsu Takahashi of Japan

Hiroatsu Takahashi of Japan play

Hiroatsu Takahashi of Japan

(Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Takahashi has one of the most dazzling designs in all of skeleton.



Joseph Luke Cecchini of Italy

Joseph Luke Cecchini of Italy play

Joseph Luke Cecchini of Italy

(Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Cecchini's Skeletor-looking helmet is fitting for the competition.



Barrett Martineau of Canada

Barrett Martineau of Canada play

Barrett Martineau of Canada

(Matthias Hangst/Getty Images For IBSF)

Martineau looks ferocious as he tears down the track.



Tomass Dukurs of Latvia

Tomass Dukurs of Latvia play

Tomass Dukurs of Latvia

(Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Dukurs sports a complete-blackout helmet — and looks like a superhero.



