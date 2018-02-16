Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Sports :  Skiing superstar Mikaela Shiffrin misses medal in her best event in stunning finish


Sports Skiing superstar Mikaela Shiffrin misses medal in her best event in stunning finish

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Mikaela Shiffrin entered the Olympics as the gold-medal favorite in the slalom and came away without any medals.

mikaela shriffrin play

mikaela shriffrin

(Tom Pennington/Getty)

  • Mikaela Shiffrin didn't medal in the slalom, her best event, at the Winter Olympics.
  • Shiffrin entered the Olympics with the hopes of winning five medals, but that hope has been dashed.
  • Schedule has played a major factor, as Shiffrin dropped out of the super-G on Saturday to avoid competing in three straight events. She may have also been thrown off by winning gold in the giant slalom on Thursday.


Mikaela Shiffrin failed to medal in the slalom, her best event, Friday at the Winter Olympics.

The result was a stunner as Shiffrin entered the Olympics as the reigning gold medal winner in the event and the reigning world champion.

Shiffrin had an uneven first run on Friday in Pyeongchang, reportedly throwing up before the race. In her second run, Shiffrin didn't appear to make any major mistakes, but toward the end of her run, fell off the gold-medal pace and slipped into second place.

Shiffrin then saw the final two skiers in the event pass her, knocking her off the podium altogether.

Friday's disappointment continued what's been a somewhat turbulent Olympics for Shiffrin. Shiffrin's schedule was thrown out of whack when the first two slalom events were postponed because of weather. She won gold in the giant slalom on Thursday, but according to USA Today's Nancy Armour, the schedule may have thrown off Shiffrin. According to Armour, Shiffrin went to sleep late on Thursday because she had to go attend the separate medal ceremony after winning the slalom.

Additionally, the schedule will hurt Shiffrin's medal count. Shiffrin dropped out of the super-G program scheduled for Saturday because she didn't want to compete in three straight events. Shiffrin entered the games hoping for five medals. To the surprise of many, she'll take home three at the most now.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 2018 Winter Olympics Ghana's medal hopeful; Akwasi Frimpong misses out...bullet
2 Sports Bode Miller apologized for blaming a skier's decline on her...bullet
3 Sports The Kings already cut the player they baffled the NBA world...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Sports Fans threw hundreds of Pooh Bear dolls onto the ice after Yuzuru Hanyu's monster performance in men's figure skating
Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara controls the ball during a UEFA Champions League match at Constant Vanden Stock Stadium in Brussels, in November 2017
Football Five things to watch out for in the Bundesliga
Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho (R) celebrates after scoring a goal with Lionel Messi during their Spanish Copa del Rey (King's Cup) second leg semi-final match against Valencia, at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, on February 8, 2018
Football Barcelona face tricky Eibar trip as Chelsea lie in wait
Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri said he wanted to see more character from his side after their 3-1 Europa League defeat to RB Leipzig
Football Sarri blasts Napoli's 'bad attitude' as focus back on Serie A