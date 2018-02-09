Sports :  Slopestyle is set to be one of the most high-flying, entertaining events of the Olympics — take a look at the insane course

Ski and snowboard slopestyle is a relatively new discipline, but it's quickly becoming a crowd favorite.
This is one event you definitely won't want to miss.
Ski and snowboard slopestyle sends competitors one at a time down a terrain park constructed out of snow, filled with massive jumps and metal rails. It's only the second time this event has been showcased on a world stage, as it made its debut at the 2014 Sochi Olympics.
The competitors get two qualifying runs, and two final runs to show off their best, most creative, and most athletic tricks to the judges. The highest single run score wins in the finals.
The competitors have three rail sections, and three jumps continuously linked in each run.
Unlike the other freestyle disciplines, like aerials and moguls, where conforming to a rigid expectation of what the judge's demand puts you ahead of the pack, slopestyle skiing — in a testament to its X-Games roots — is inherently creative and forces riders to think outside-of-the-box.
Take a look at the insane course below, courtesy of US Snowboard Team member Ryan Stassel's Instagram:
Watch out for Oystein Braaten, the 22-year-old Norwegian skier, to throw down some of the most technical tricks in the rail section. Braaten's a heavy favorite to take the gold in ski slopestyle.
This is where skiers like Sweden's 26-year old Henrik Harlaut — one of the most creative of the bunch — will showcase their style by choosing unique lines through the course.
On the snowboard side, keep an eye out 18-year old Norwegian Marcus Kleveland, to throw his signature quad cork 1800 — that is, for the uninitiated, four off-axis rotations plus five spins in one jump.
26-year-old American Gus Kenworthy — a silver medalist in 2014 — also has a chance to win it all this year. The US team swept the podium last time around, but the gold medalist in 2014, Joss Christensen, didn't qualify this year after suffering a torn ACL.
I'd also be remiss if I didn't call out 20-year old Canadian Evan McEachern, who joined Canada's national slopestyle team at the tender age of 14.
Another up-and-comer to watch out for is Japan's 16-year-old Taisei Yamamoto. He's got a couple more Olympics in him.
Here's the schedule for all the slopestyle events if you want to tune in to see it all go down:
Saturday, February 10:
Snowboarding — Men's slopestyle qualifying — 1.00 a.m GMT / 8.00 p.m ET (Friday evening)
Sunday, February 11:
Snowboarding — Men's slopestyle final, women's slopestyle — 1.00 a.m GMT / 8.00 p.m ET
Monday, February 12:
Snowboarding — Women's slopestyle final, women's halfpipe qualifying
Saturday, February 17:
Freestyle Skiing — Women's slopestyle qualifying, final
Sunday, February 18:
Freestyle Skiing — Men's slopestyle qualifying, final